Australian Rules Football
Men’s — Round 1
Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s — Round 7
Semifinals
Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.
Fremantle Dockers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

eSports
ELeague
Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown — TBS, midnight

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2017 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Tuff-N-Uff Night: Las Vegas — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith — ESPNews, midnight

NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL
NFL Now — NFL Network, noon
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Soccer
Turkish SuperLig
Fenerbahçe SK vs. Kayserispor — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: The Coach: Javier Irueta — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: One-Touch Goals: Hugo Sanchez — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

