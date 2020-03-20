All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s — Round 1

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s — Round 7

Semifinals

Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

eSports

ELeague

Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown — TBS, midnight

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2017 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff Night: Las Vegas — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith — ESPNews, midnight

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Fenerbahçe SK vs. Kayserispor — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: The Coach: Javier Irueta — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: One-Touch Goals: Hugo Sanchez — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight