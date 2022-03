All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina A&T vs. Radford — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Marshall — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington — NBC Sports Washington/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at New Orleans — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UAB at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

UConn at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Boston College — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico State — Bally Sports Arizona Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Chicago State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Syracuse vs. Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 3;30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Bellmarine at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida vs. Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

George Washington vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. George Mason — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Rutgers vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Pacific-12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

Washington vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

USC vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Cal vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, noon

Alabama vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rock Hill Sport & Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

Savannah State vs. Fort Valley State — ESPN+, noon

Tuskegee vs. Kentucky State — ESPN+ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State vs. South Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Binghamton — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Boston University at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at New Orleans — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Chicago State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Temple at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Sam Houston State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship

Week 3

Group F, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sanchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Guyana vs. Panama — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:50 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras — FS2, 4;50 p.m.

Group H, Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Guatemala vs. Cuba — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

Leg 1, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

Juventus vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Coppa Italia Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France

FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports en Español, 3:05 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.

DfB Pokal Cup (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Hamburger SV vs. Karlsruher — ESPN3, ç2:20 p.m.

Quarterfinal, HDI-Arena, cHannover, Germany

Hannover 96 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPNU, 12:25 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN3, 2:40 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Luton Town vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich City — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

European Tour (DP World Tour)

Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Abbotsford Canucks at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m. (rescheduled from January)

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m..

NBA

Charlotte at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia — ESPN/MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston — AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — ESPN/Root Sports/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/Yes app, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Grand Rapid Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers — TNT, 7:45 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken — TNT/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: G.O.A.T.S. — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: World Cup Players — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court; Lyon Open (WTA Tour)/Monterrey Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Center Court: Lyon Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)