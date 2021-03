All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 15

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Central Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 15

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Temple — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Campbell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Central Florida at South Florida — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 This Morning: Pac-12 Football Schedule Reveal Special — Pac-12 Network, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Download — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

German Cup

Quarterfinal, Borussia-Park, North Rhine- Westphalia, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Course Record With Michael Breed — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Brittany Lincicome — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 259 Countdown: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

DC & Helwani — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis vs. Miami — Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Fox Sports West, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee)/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports Southeast (South)/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston — TNT/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio — MSG Network/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee — Altitude/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Daily Fantasy Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

All Games at Wide World of Sports Complex, Bay Lake, FL

Santa Cruz Warriors at Erie Bayhawks — NBA TV/Twitch/NBC Sports Bay Area, 11 a.m.

Long Island Nets at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at New York Rangers — MSG Western New York/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Plus 2/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — RDS/TSN5/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville — ESPN+/Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg — ESPN+/Sportsnet Pacific/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Top 10: All-Time Records — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Nashville/Vancouver at Winnipeg/Tampa Bay at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Doc Emrick-The Voice of Hockey — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m./beIN Sports Español, 11 a.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Lisa Leslie Throws Down! — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Our Stories: Black History Month — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p,m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament (ATP)/Argentina Open (ATP)/Open Sème Sens Métropole de Lyon (WTA)/Qatar Total Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)