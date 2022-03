All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

NABO Super Middleweight Title Fight, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 10:25 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 10:25 a.m.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 10:25 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 10:25 a.m.

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

College Baseball

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 8:05 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

East Region, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

North Carolina vs. Baylor — CBS, 12:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Creighton vs. Kansas — CBS, 2:40 p.m.

South Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Michigan vs. Tennessee — CBS, 5:15 p.m.

Midwest Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Richmond vs. Providence — TNT, 6:10 p.m.

East Region, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA — TBS, 7:10 p.m.

East Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Saint Peter’s vs. Murray State — CBS, 7:45 p.m.

West Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

New Mexico State vs. Arkansas — TNT, 8:40 p.m.

West Region, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Memphis vs. Gonzaga — TBS, 9:40 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11:45 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament

Championship, Allen County War Memorial Arena, Fort Wayne, IN

Elmhurst/Wabash vs. Randolph-Macon — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Oregon at Texas A&M — ESPN, noon

Virginia Commonwealth at Wake Forest — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

1st Round — Home Sites

Western Illinois at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

1st Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Drake vs. Purdue Fort Wayne — FloSports, noon

Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina-Asheville — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. California Baptist — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Ohio vs. Rice — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Bridgeport Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Washington State vs. Kansas State — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Longwood vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Mercer vs. UConn — ABC, 1 p.m.

Florida vs. Central Florida — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita Region, Crisler Arena, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Villanova at BYU — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

American vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN

Charlotte at Indiana — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Kentucky — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Spokane Region, Maravich Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Missouri State vs. Ohio State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Jackson State vs. LSU — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Wichita Region, Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Buffalo vs. Tennessee — ABC, 3 p.m.

Belmont vs. Oregon — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Greensboro Region, McKale Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Arizona — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Lloyd Noble Center, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

UMass vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Cal at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Big Ten Conference Championships, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Afternoon Session — Big Ten Network, noon

Evening Session — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Championships, Magness Arena, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Finals — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Championships, Maverik Center,West Valley City, UT

Session #1 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Session #2 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Championships, Legacy Arena, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Session I — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Session II — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, 3M Arena at Mariucci, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Hockey Pregame — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Hockey Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Quinnipiac vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 7:20 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Championship, TD Garden, Boston, MA

UConn vs. UMass — NESN, 7 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff

Championship, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Virginia at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3 pm.

Women’s

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Southern Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 3, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Medal Round — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Championship — ESPN, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7;30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinal

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom

Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 10:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innsbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

3rd Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

3rd Round: Featured Group — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

3rd Round: Featured Holes (4, 8, 15 & 17) — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

3rd Round: Marquee Group — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round: Featured Groups/Featured Holes (15 & 17) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour/DP World Tour

Steyn City Championship, The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice 1 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — Peacock, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Deportivo Alavés vs. Granada — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Elche CF vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Levante — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

RC Lens vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports en Español, 11:25 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Volkov vs. Aspinall, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Prelims — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North Extra, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Network Special: 2022 Top Prospects — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami — WSTR/WBFS, 1 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union — YES/WPVI, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — TSN1/NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

LA FC vs. Orlando City FC — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Montreal Impact — Bally Sports South, 4 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City — WGN/KMCI, 6 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution — WAXN/WSBK, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers — KTXA/KMPX/KZJO, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC — WUXP, 9:30 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Fr8Auctions 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS2, 10:30 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 11 a.m.

Race — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup: Atlanta — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nalley Cars 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series: Atlanta — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports North, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet 360/MSG Network, 3 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/Sportsnet East/Sportsnet 360/TV Sports, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Chicago at Minnesota — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Dallas at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Plus, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay — ABC, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Vancouver/Detroit at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: High Fly Fun — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Tony Hawk’s 900 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

Campus Eats: Campus Institutions-Part 4 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SC Featured: “Who Says I Can’t?” — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Watson — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Semifinals/Men’s and Women’s Doubles Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics Indoor Championships

Day 3, Štark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Finals — NBC, noon