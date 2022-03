All Times Eastern



Boxing

Inside Boxing Live — Fubo Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Notre Dame at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

South Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Loyola (Chicago) vs. Ohio State — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Delaware vs. Villanova — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Illinois — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

UAB vs. Houston — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

Midwest Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Jacksonville State vs. Auburn — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. USC — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

West Region, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Montana State vs. Texas Tech — TNT, 1:45 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Alabama — TNT, 3:15 p.m.

East Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Yale vs. Purdue — TBS, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Texas — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

West Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Duke — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Davidson vs. Michigan State — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Iowa State vs. LSU — TBS, 7:20 p.m.

Colgate vs. Wisconsin — TBS, 9:50 p.m.

South Region, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Wright State vs. Arizona — truTV, 7:27 p.m.

TCU vs. Seton Hall — truTV, 9:57 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off Show — truTV, noon

Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1 p.m.

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off Show — truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Greensboro Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

South Florida vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Howard vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Wichita Region, Ferrell Center, Baylor University, Waco, TX

South Dakota vs. Mississippi — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Greensboro Region, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Creighton vs. Colorado — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Iowa — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Spokane Region, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware vs. Maryland — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Wichita Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Gonzaga vs. Nebraska — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Albany vs. Louisville — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Spokane Region, Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Arkansas vs. Utah — ESPNews, 5;30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Texas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Spokane Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Georgia Tech vs. Kansas — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Montana State vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Greensboro Region, James H. Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, IA

Dayton vs. Georgia — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Iowa State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Quinnipiac at URI — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Quinnipiac vs. Colgate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Semifinals, TD Garden, Boston, MA

UConn vs. Northeastern — NESN, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass — NESNplus, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Face-Off — NESN/NESNplus, 6:30 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff

Semifinals, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship

National Semifinals, Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Northeastern — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Yale vs. Ohio State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan Man — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Louisville at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Maine at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Iowa State at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 2, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Quarterfinals — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Semifinals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 3:55 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNews, 10:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innsbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

2nd Round: Marquee Group (Thomas/Kisner/Ortiz) — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

2nd Round: Featured Groups (Lowry/McDowell/Stenson & Burns/Woodland/Schauffele) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

2nd Round: Featured Holes (4, 8, 15 & 17) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

2nd Round: Featured Group (Hovland/Ancer/Morikawa & Johnson/Watson/Day)/Featured Holes (15 & 17) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

European Tour/DP World Tour

Steyn City Championship, The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN_+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Estac Troyes AC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Live: Volkov vs. Daukaus — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Combate global: Resumen 2021 — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB Spring Training

Houston vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Oakland — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona — Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego — Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Fr8Auctions 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nalley Cars 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland — Altitude/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn — Root Sports/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston — Bally Sports Indiana/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

#Handles — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at College Park Skyhawks — WACY/WPCH, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Ottawa — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina — NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg — NESN/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose — Altitude/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Florida at Anaheim/Colorado at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Funniest Athletes — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Charismatic Managers — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Blacksburg — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.