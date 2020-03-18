All Times Eastern
Golf
The Skill Code: RX-Distance and Direction — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Cut — Gold Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: 10-1 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
NFL
Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
NHL
Wired-Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
The Russian Five — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Willie — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
The latest
- Curiosity over empty Performance Center location pushes WWE Smackdown ratings up
- Indianapolis Star’s Zach Osterman reveals he’s under quarantine after cough and fever that could be coronavirus
- Vince McMahon’s brashness helped sink the original XFL, but this incarnation may need WWE to thrive in order to survive
- Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster John Forslund self-quarantining after staying in Rudy Gobert’s hotel room
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: Diego Rodriguez — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: Undiano Mallenco — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
World Sport — CNN International, 5:30 p.m.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
A Shot in the Dark — FS1, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)