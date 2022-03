All Times Eastern

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!!!!!!

College Baseball

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

South Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Michigan vs. Colorado State — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Longwood vs. Tennessee — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Midwest Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

South Dakota State vs. Providence — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Richmond vs. Iowa — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

West Region, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Memphis vs. Boise State — TNT, 1:45 p.m.

Georgia State vs. Gonzaga — TNT, 4:15 p.m.

East Region, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Norfolk State vs. Baylor — TBS, 2 p.m.

Marquette at North Carolina — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

West Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

New Mexico State vs. UConn — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Vermont vs. Arkansas — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

East Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Saint Peter’s vs. Kentucky — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Murray State — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

East Region, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s — TBS, 7:20 p.m.

Akron vs. UCLA — TBS, 9:50 p.m.

Midwest Region, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Creighton vs. San Diego State — truTV, 7:27 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Kansas — truTV, 9:57 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1 p.m.

Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Basketball Classic

1st Round — Home Sites

Eastern Washington at Fresno State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four

Bridgeport Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Longwood vs. Mount Saint Mary’s — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Spokane Region, Maravich Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Missouri State vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Norfolk State at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Akron at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Troy — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at North Texas — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at California Baptist — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

College Football

Clemson Pro Day — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Georgia Tech Spring Game: White & Gold — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Florida State at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 1, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

1st Round — ESPNU, noon

2nd Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal

Leg 2, Estadio León, León, Mexico

León vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Everton vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 3:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:45 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innsbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

1st Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

1st Round: Marquee Group (Johnson/Watson/Day) — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

1st Round: Featured Groups (Hovland/Ancer/Morikawa & Kokrak/Koepka/Oosthuizen) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

1st Round: Featured Holes (4, 8, 15 & 17) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

1st Round: Featured Group (Lowry/McDowell/Stenson & Thomas/Kisner/Ortiz)/Featured Holes (15 & 17) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

European Tour/DP World Tour

Steyn City Championship, The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Stunning Submissions — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (SS) vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Chicago White Sox (SS) — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: 3rd Basemen — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Atlanta — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Orlando — NBA TV/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, noon

Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/WABM, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Texas Legends at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+/Texas Legends Facebook Live, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Toronto — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Preview Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: The USMNT’s Road to Glory — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: The Finals — FS1, 8 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview: Matchdays 17 & 18 — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Teammate Feuds — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: QB’s of the 21st Century — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Louisville — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals/Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Stade Louis II, Fontvieille, Monaco

AS Monaco vs. Braga — Galavisión, 1:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Nef Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Galatasaray vs. Barcelona — UniMás/TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Atalanta — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 1:45 p.m.

2nd Leg, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

FK Crvena zvezda vs. Rangers — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 1:45 p.m.

2nd Leg, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Sevilla — Galavisión, 3:50 p.m.

2nd Leg, Groupama Stadium, Décines, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Porto — TUDN, 3:50 p.m.

2nd Leg, Frankfurt stadion, Frankfurt, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Real Betis — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 3:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — Paramount+, 6 p.m.