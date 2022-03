All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Air Force at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Wright State vs. Bryant — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame — truTV, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Central — truTV, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Mississippi States at Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Wake Forest — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls State at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iona at Florida — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

1st Round — Home Sites

Detroit Mercy at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, Greensboro Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Incarnate Word vs. Howard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

First Four, Spokane Region, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Dayton vs. DePaul — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

1st Round, Liberty Arena, Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA

Campbell at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Georgia Pro Day — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Florida State at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal

Leg 2, Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal Impact vs. Cruz Azul — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 3:25 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 4:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 6:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour/DP World Tour

Steyn City Championship, The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Shortstops — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Day: Atlanta 1992 (Richard Petty’s Last Race) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington — Altitude/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York — Root Sports/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 11 a.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WACY/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agent Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild — TNT, 7:45 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet West/MSG Plus, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken — TNT/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List: Bargain Recruits — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Unluckiest Players — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals/Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Villarreal — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Lille OSC vs. Chelsea — Galavisión, 3:50 p.m. (Aggregate 0-2)

Fútbol central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.