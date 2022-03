All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Michigan at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Harvard at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Indiana — truTV, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Jay Bilas “My Bracket is Better Than Yours” Special — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Central — truTV, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

Missouri State at Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas State at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Utah State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Alcorn State at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cleveland State at Xavier — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Colorado — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Santa Clara at Washington State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

First Round — Home Sites

South Carolina Upstate at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Wisconsin at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal

Leg 2, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Comunicaciones FC vs. New York City FC — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Scott McCarron-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Free Agent Fever — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: 2nd Basemen — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Orlando — YES/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Sir Charles & The Doctor — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Teas Legends — ESPN+/Texas Legends Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agent Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New York Rangers — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Detroit at Edmonton — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver — MSG Plus/MSG Plus 2/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — Altitude/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose — ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Women’s Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List: Meltdowns — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Strangest Superstitions — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid — Univision/TUDN, 3;50 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Benfica — Galavisión/Paramount+ 3:50 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

Fútbol central — Unvision/Galavisión/TUDN, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.