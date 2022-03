All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC Legends: Ralph Sampson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Tournament Challenge Marathon — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Mississippi State at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 3:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now (season premiere) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Free Agent Fever — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Free Agent Fever — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: First Basemen — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia — ESPN/Altitude/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2022 NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Arizona Coyotes at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/RDS/NHL Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 29

Galatasaray vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6;30 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.