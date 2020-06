All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Baseball

2009 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: LSU vs. Texas (06/24/2009) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

2005 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. Texas (06/26/2005) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2010 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA (06/29/2010) — SEC Network, noon/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2019 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (06/26/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2006 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (06/26/2006) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Michigan at Ohio State (01/16/2018) — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2019 Big Ten Championships

Session 2 (03/23/2019) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama (01/17/2020) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Duke vs. Notre Dame05/31/2010) — ACC Network, noon

2011 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Maryland vs. Virginia (05/30/2011) — ACC Network, 6 a.m.

2014 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Duke vs. Notre Dame (05/25/2014) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

2010 NCAA Cup

National Championship: Charlotte vs. North Carolina (12/11/2011) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

2014 NCAA Cup

National Championship: Florida State vs. Virginia (12/07/2014) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Arkansas at LSU (09/25/2009) — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Ohio State at Michigan (10/04/2019) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Golf

Big Break Mexico Marathon

It Takes Two — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

All Good Things in 3’s — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

United We Stand, Divided We Fall — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Dia de la Muerte — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Fear the Beard — Golf Channel, noon

The More the Merrier — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Little Strokes Fell Great Oaks — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Playing With Fire Is Dangerous — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Choose the Lesser Evil — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

The Final Chapter (season finale) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing. — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Me and My Golf: Driver — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Off the Hozzle — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Feherty: Up-Close From a Distance — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

MLB

1996 National League Division Series

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves (10/05/1996) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

1985 National League Championship Series

Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/16/1985) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals (06/08/2010) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies (09/17/1996) — MLB Network, noon

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers (06/18/2014) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Draft Preview: Outfielders — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Vin Scully — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2014 NBA Finals

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/10/2014) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

Game 5: Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (06/15/2014) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1986 NBA Finals

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics (06/08/1986) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

High Tops: Dwayne Wade’s Best Plays — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Players Only: Jason Kidd & Grant Hill Hall of Fame Conversation — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (11/19/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (12/09/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (12/23/2018) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2006 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes (06/19/2006) — NHL Network, noon

2007 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks (06/06/2007) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2015 Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2015) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2009 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (05/31/2009) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/09/2009) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/12/2009) — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2009 Pittsburgh Penguins Championship Film — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

2003 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (06/09/2003) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Hat Trick Trivia: Episode 3 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Chris Wagner — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: David Krejci — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Jake Debrusk — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the 2017 Stanley Cup: Episode 1 — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the 2017 Stanley Cup: Episode 2 — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the 2017 Stanley Cup: Episode 3 — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the 2017 Stanley Cup: Episode 4 — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the 2017 Stanley Cup: Episode 5 — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Semifinal: England vs. United States (07/02/2019) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Final: Netherlands vs. United States (07/07/2019) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Dear Black Athlete — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Playing for Justice with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings — ESPN, 9 p.m.

An Undefeated Conversation: Athletes, Responsibility and Violence — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.