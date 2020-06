All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Best Goals: Hertha Berlin and Borussia Dortmund — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Best Aerial Action and Odd Goalkeeping Moments — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga Best: Firsts and Toughest Players — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Best Goals: Hamburger SV and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Alphonso Davies-A Bundesliga Fairytale — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Michigan at Indiana (02/02/2013) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Iowa State at Kansas (01/09/2013) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Women’s

Iowa at Michigan State (01/16/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Iowa at Indiana (02/21/2019) — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland at Indiana (01/20/2020) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan (02/01/2018) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern (01/20/2016) — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State (02/27/2016) — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers (02/14/2018) — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football

20119 Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (12/27/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2008 Eaglebank Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Navy (12/20/2008) — ACC Network, midnight

Georgia at Auburn (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Lafayette at North Carolina (02/15/2020) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Hobart at Syracuse (02/28/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2019 SEC Championship

South Carolina vs. Arkansas (11/10/2019) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

College Softball

2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

2006 Women’s College World Series

Game 2: Arizona State vs. Texas (06/01/2006) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2013 Women’s College World Series

Game 4: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (05/30/2013) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2008 Women’s College World Series

Game 1: Arizona State vs. Texas A&M (06/02/2008) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Western Carolina at Clemson (02/12/2020) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Diving

2019 World Aquatics Championship

Mixed Synchronized 3 Meter Springboard Final (07/20/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Men’s 10 Meter Platform Final (07/20/2019) — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 5, Day 4: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ELEAGUE Super Punch — TBS, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

2012 Quail Hollow Championship

Final Round (05/06/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2016 Byron Nelson Championship

Final Round (05/22/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2010 U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round (07/11/2010) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2017 American Family Insurance Championship

Final Round (06/25/2017) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

1994 Golf Skills Championship — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

2010 Golf Skills Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

2003 Golf Skills Championship — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: UFC 250 Preview — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC 250: Preview — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Nunes vs. Holm — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 250 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

1995 World Series

Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves (10/21/1995) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves (10/22/1995) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Indians (10/25/1995) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves (10/28/1995) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (06/04/2011) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Draft Spotlight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: Harry Gant: The Bandit — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

2013 NBA Finals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1994 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (06/05/1994) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2004 NBA Finals

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons (06/15/2004) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

What If?: Part 1 — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XXIX

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (02/06/2005) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Super Bowl XXIII

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (01/22/1989) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Throwback: 4th and 26 — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

1993 Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings (06/05/1993) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

90 in 30: World Cup Winners: Iker Casillas — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 8 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Renato Sanches — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

2020 (Re)Open

Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save

Day 1: Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.