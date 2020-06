All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Jhonny Gonzalez vs. Gary Russell, Jr. (05/28/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Keith Thurman vs. Jesus Soto Karass (12/14/2013) and Keith Thurman vs. Diego Chaves (07/13/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Keith Thurman vs. Julio Diaz (04/26/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Jesus Cuellar vs. Abner Mares (12/11/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

College Summer Baseball Invitational, Travis Field, Bryan, TX

CSBI Unity vs. CSBI Liberty — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CSBI Freedom vs. CSBI Independence — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

2019 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (06/26/019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

2020 SEC Championship

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (03/08/2020) — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (04/02/2017) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

For the Culture — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

2014 Bahamas Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Western Kentucky (12/24/2014) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

2005 Capital One Bowl

Iowa vs. LSU (01/01/2005) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

2011 Big Ten Championship

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (12/03/2011) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota (10/28/2000) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Florida (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, noon

BYU at Nebraska (09/05/2015) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky (08/19/2018) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Michigan (09/24/1994) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest: What Ifs — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Golf

2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Watch Along with Champions: Team Match Play Finals — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf on Campus: Pepperdine — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan at Penn State (03/18/2017) — Big Ten Network, 7 a.m.

Ohio State at Iowa (03/16/2019) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Nebraska at Penn State (03/11/2016) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Illinois (03/24/2017) — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan (03/24/2018) — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska (01/29/2016) — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois (01/19/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

North Carolina vs. Louisville (10/25/2019) — ACC Network, 7 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Women’s

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina (11/07/2019) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame (10/20/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh (09/25/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Penn State (10/24/2019) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m,

College Volleyball

Women’s

Pittsburgh at Florida State (10/06/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State (10/02/2019) — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech (09/29/2019) — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Diving

2019 World Aquatics Championships

Women’s 10 Meter Platform Final (07/17/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Men’s 3 Meter Springboard Final (07/18/2019) — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Women’s 3 Meter Springboard Final (07/19/2019) — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 5: Day 3 — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2015 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/19/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2001 New Orleans Classic

Final Round (05/06/2001) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2010 U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round (07/11/2010) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

MLB

1998 World Series

Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees (10/17/1998) — MLB Network, noon & 11 p.m.

2004 World Series

Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox (10/23/2004) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals (06/04/2009) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (06/04/2011) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Special: 2020 Top 100 Draft Prospects — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Impossible Dream: Red Sox Nation Begins — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Dave Marcis: The Independent — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

1995 NBA Finals

Game 1: Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic (06/07/1995) — NBA TV, 9 a.m. & 3 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/06/2013) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2014 NBA Finals

Game 1: Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (06/05/2014) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1997 NBA Finals

Game 1: Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls (06/01/1997) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#NBATogether Virtual Roundtable: Health Equity and Racial Violence — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Inside the NBA — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Panthers (01/25/1998) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2008 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (05/24/2008) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (05/26/2008) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/28/2008) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Game 4: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/31/2008) — NHL Network, noon

Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/02/2008) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/04/2008) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2020 All-Star All Access — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Center of Attention: The Unreal of Derek Sanderson — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

90 in 30: World Cup Winners: Carlos Puyol — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 8 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Unai Simon — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected hosted by Amanda Balionis — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected hosted by Evan Washburn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Cooper Manning vs. J.J. Redick — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.