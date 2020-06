All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Junior Welterweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Frederickson — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2010 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA (06/29/2010) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Austin Regional

Texas A&M vs. Texas (06/02/2018) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

ESPN’s Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Florida State at Miami (FL) (01/18/2020) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina State at Virginia (01/20/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (01/22/2020) — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia Tech at Virginia (01/19/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Arkansas at Alabama (10/26/2019) — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

West Virginia at Missouri (09/07/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State (09/07/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi (09/07/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, midnight

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2015 NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships

Super Six Team Finals (04/19/2015) — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Cycling

2015 Tour de France

Stage 3: Antwerp to Huy (07/06/2015) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, noon

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 8, Night 1 Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6;30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 12: Improve Your Approach — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Contact and Trajectory — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Sandy Lyle — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Ian Baker-Finch — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2018 — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

RCD Mallorca vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

CD Leganes vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Kowalkiewicz — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

1987 American League Championship Series

Game 5: Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers (10/12/1987) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

2006 National League Championship Series

Game 7: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (10/19/2006) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2017 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (10/19/2017) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. &11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1991 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors (05/01/1991) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2008 AFC Championship

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (01/18/2008) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

2018 AFC Wild Card Game

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (01/05/2019) — NFL Network, midnight

Kansas City at Tennessee Titans (11/10/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Washington (09/16/2018) — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (12/30/2018) — NFL Network, 8:10 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: The Good-Vibes Maniac — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/28/2018) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/30/2018) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals (06/02/2018) — NHL Network, noon

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals (06/04/2018) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

2014 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2014) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Wired: Stadium Series-Kings vs. Avalanche — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Sky Blue FC — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Rado — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Altec/Stylslinger Tennis Exhibition — Tennis Channel, noon