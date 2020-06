All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Somos Bundesliga — TUDN, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

2012 Big Ten Championship

Indiana vs. Purdue (05/26/2012) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

2014 Big Ten Championship

Indiana vs. Nebraska (05/25/2014) — Big Ten Network, noon

2015 Big Ten Championship

Michigan vs. Maryland (05/24/2015) — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

2016 Big Ten Championship

Ohio State vs. Iowa (05/29/2016) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

2017 Big Ten Championship

Iowa vs. Northwestern (05/28/2017) — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

2018 Big Ten Championship

Minnesota vs. Purdue (05/27/2018) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Louisville at Marquette (02/15/2003) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest (02/13/2003) — ACC Network, noon

UConn at Miami (FL) (01/20/2003) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgetown (02/09/2002) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse (02/15/2003) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State (01/22/2004) – ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana (03/02/2019) — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Football

2020 Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee (01/02/2020) — ESPNU, noon

Texas A&M at Clemson (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama (11/10/2012) — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson (10/28/2000) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (12/01/2001) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Team Match Play Semifinals (05/28/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Virginia vs. Notre Dame (10/20/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Softball

2015 Women’s College World Series

Game 3: Florida vs. Michigan (06/03/2015) — ESPNU, 6 p.m. & midnight

2001 Women’s College World Series

Game 3: Stanford vs. LSU (05/25/2001) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2019 Women’s College World Series

Game 11: Washington vs. UCLA (06/02/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Diving

2019 World Aquatics Championships

Men’s 10 Meter Synchronized Platform Final (07/19/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

3 Meter and 10 Meter Team Event/Women’s 10 Meter Platform Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Jack Nicklaus — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Short Stories — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Short Stories — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: 1988 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 200

Carvalho vs. Mousasi (05/25/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 237

Fedor vs. Rampage (12/28/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

2016 American League Wild Card Game

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays (10/04/2016) — MLB Network, noon

2016 National League Division Series

Game 3: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants (10/10/2016) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2008 American League Division Series

Game 4: Anaheim Angels at Boston Red Sox (10/06/2008) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Anaheim Angels (06/03/2017) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Walk-Off Stories: Yankees/Red Sox-From a Battle to a War — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 7 p,.m.

NBA

2012 NBA Finals

Game 2: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder (06/14/2012) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat (06/17/2012) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat (06/19/2012) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat (06/21/2012) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

1988 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (06/03/1988) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

2010 NBA Finals

Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/17/2010) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: David Griffin, Swin Cash, Alvin Gentry and Lloyd Pierce — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XLIII

Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals (02/01/2009) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (11/06/2006) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (09/16/2018) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (09/15/2019) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 2: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (04/14/2018) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

2008 Western Conference Semifinal

Game 5: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks (05/02/2008) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/04/2016) — NHL Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.

2011 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 3: San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (04/19/2011) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

1979 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals

Game 4: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (04/22/1979) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (10/14/2019) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (03/27/2019) — NHL Network, noon

#HockeyatHome: He Skates, She Skates — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Our Line Starts — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Neverlose — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

90 in 30: World Cup Winners: Carles Puyol — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Unai Simon — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

90 in 30: Mbappe Le Magifique — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

90 in 30: Africa’s Best Players: Junior Lago — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Sport and the Pandemic — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m,

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.