All Times Eastern

College Baseball

College World Series

CWS Finals — Game 1, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: College World Series Pregame — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group A, Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá, MG, Brazil

Bolivìa vs. Argentina — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Group A, Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Uruguay vs. Paraguay — FS2, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1/FS2, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1/FS2, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 3: Loirent to Pontivy — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 3: Loirent to Pontivy — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2021 Senior PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 14: From The Rough — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 1998 U.S. Women’s Open-Two Winners at Blackwolf Run — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Alvarez vs. McGregor — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 5, Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 3-1)

The Jump — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Clippers/Suns, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 1, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

E60: Man in the Middle: The Rudy Gobert Story — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TrueSouth: Birmingham — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Chuck & Tito — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles First Round — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles First Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

UEFA Euro 2020

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Croatia vs. Spain — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Round of 16, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

France vs. Switzerland — ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Tonight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.