All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Super Middleweights, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Leon Lawson III vs. Nathaniel Gallimore — FS1, 6 p.m.

WBA Super Middleweight Title, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

David Morrell, Jr. vs. Mario Cazares — Fox, 8 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group B, Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiâna, Goiás, Brazil

Brazil vs. Ecuador — TUDN, 4:50 p.m./Fox, 4:55 p.m./Univision, 5 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Federal District, Brazil

Venezuela vs. Peru — FS2/Galavision, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 2: Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan — NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Dogs

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Highlight Show — Fox, 1 p.m.

Drag Racing

Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club (The Highlands Course), Johns Creek, GA

Final Round — Peacock, noon

Final Round –NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Women’s Competition, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Day 2: Final — NBC, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN, 2 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MASN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — TBS/YES/NESN, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at San Francisco — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. D.C. United — YES/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew — FS1, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution — KTXA/KMPX/WSBK/WNAC 64.2, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — NBCSN, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 3, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

The Inside Story: Charles Barkley: The Entertainer — TNT, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bucks/Hawks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Paralympics

Swimming and Track & Field U.S. Paralympic Trials Highlights — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Spelling

2001 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Semifinals — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Play Along — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Sports News and Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College $ports, Inc. — Vice, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Cooligans: Renee Montgomery — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles First Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Men’s 5,000m Final — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Finals: Women’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m, Men’s 1500m, Men’s 200m, Heptathlon — NBC, 7 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Estádio La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain

Belgium vs. Portugal — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ABC, 2:55 p.m./Univision, 3 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ABC, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Tonight — ABC, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun — WCIU/NESNplus, 2 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — Facebook/Bally Sports Arizona PLus, 6 p.m.