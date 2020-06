All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 4

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 11 p.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS1, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Featherweights, Gimnasio TV Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Miguel Berchelt vs. Elezar Valenzuela — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 34

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — TUDN, 9:25 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04 — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2006 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Alabama vs. North Carolina (06/11/2006) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2005 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. Texas (06/26/2005) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2010 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA (06/29/2010) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2017 NCAA Division Baseball Tournament

Louisville Super Regional

Oklahoma vs. Louisville (06/03/2017) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee (05/01/2014) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2012 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. North Carolina (03/11/2012) — ACC Network, midnight

Purdue at Ohio State (03/01/2015) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Kansas at Missouri (02/09/2009) — SEC Network, noon

Kentucky at Florida (01/29/2002) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Football

1997 SEC Championship

Auburn vs. Tennessee (12/06/1997) — SEC Network, 4 p.m. & midnight

1998 SEC Championship

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (12/05/1998) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

2008 SEC Championship

Alabama vs. Florida (12/06/2008) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson (10/23/1999) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia (11/02/1995) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson (11/12/2016) — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech (10/25/2007) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida at Alabama (09/20/2014) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinal

Norwich City vs. Manchester United — ESPN, 12:25 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour/PGA of America

2017 Women’s PGA Championship

Final Round (07/02/2017) — NBC, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

2017 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey Championships

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada (04/07/2017) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Fleur de Lis Handicap & Stephen Foster Stakes — NBC, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: Poirier vs. Hooker — ESPN, 5 p.m.

MLB

1985 American League Championship Series

Game 6: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (10/15/1985) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

2004 National League Championship Series

Game 6: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals (10/20/2004) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2003 National League Championship Series

Game 6: Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs (10/14/2003) — MLB Network, 5 p.m. & 11 p.m.

2014 American League Wild Card Game

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals (09?30/2014) — FS1, 7 p.m.

2001 World Series

Game 6: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks (11/03/2001) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series

Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono Organics, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors (04/01/1999) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Washington Wizards at New Jersey Nets (04/07/2007) — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons (02/05/2017) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers (02/03/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/03/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (11/03/2019) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (09/22/2019) — NFL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Film Session: Minkah Fitzpatrick — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

1997 Eastern Conference Final

Game 2: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers (05/18/1997) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (03/02/2020) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (10/14/2019) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (02/22/2020) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign (09/15/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage (09/22/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Serie A

Match Day 28

Cagliari vs. Torino — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: Javier “Chicarito” Hernandez — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: Clásicos — TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: América vs. Chivas — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: Selección mexicana, los mejores goles en Copa Oro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

BLM: A Sporting Perspective — BBC World News, 11:30 a.m.

The Best of SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhen — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Doc and Darryl — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Game One — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Lance, Part 1 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

E;60: Celebration of Women in Sports — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Lance, Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom

Singles Semifinals and Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown, Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Day 5 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.