All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 15

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs, Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 11 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 2 a.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA World Super Lightweight Title, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Mario Barrios vs. Gervonta Davis — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

Lightweights, Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masoyoshi Makatani — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club (The Highlands Course), Johns Creek, GA

3rd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.

3rd Round –NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Men’s Competition, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Day 2 — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

Day 2: Final — NBC, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Gane vs. Volkov, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Feuds — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — FS1, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 4 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at San Francisco — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/WSTR, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Montreal Impact — WUXP/TVA Sports 2, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KZJO/TSN1/TSN3, 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — Root Sports/Bally Sports North/WUCW, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Motorsports

Superstar Racing Experience

Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Series

CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 4, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-1)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Suns/Clippers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Washington Spirit — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: Eastbourne (ATP/WTA)/Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Women’s 10,000m Finals — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Finals: Women’s Javelin, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s Long Jump — NBC, 9 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Wales vs. Denmark — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Italy vs. Austria — ABC, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ABC, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Tonight — ABC, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — CBS, 1 p.m.

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — Sportsnet One/YES/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.