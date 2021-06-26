All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 15
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs, Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 11 p.m.
Carlton Blues vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 2 a.m.
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing
WBA World Super Lightweight Title, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Mario Barrios vs. Gervonta Davis — Pay per view, 9 p.m.
Top Rank Boxing
Lightweights, Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masoyoshi Makatani — ESPN+, 10 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE
Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Formula 1
Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA of America
Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club (The Highlands Course), Johns Creek, GA
3rd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.
3rd Round –NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
PGA Tour Champions
Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Men’s Competition, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO
Day 2 — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.
Day 2: Final — NBC, 4 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Gane vs. Volkov, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Prelims — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
UFC Top 10: Feuds — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.
Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas — FS1, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 4 p.m.
Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at San Francisco — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
The latest
- Mary Carillo’s Real Sports segment on skateboarder Alexis Sablone is a tremendous piece of Olympic storytelling
- Jake Plummer will play a QB in planned Canadian football movie Kick, leading to questions about why a CFL QB wasn’t picked
- Fox Sports executive vice president (digital) David Katz is leaving in September, raising questions about where they go next
- After Shams Charania reported that Chris Paul “plans to commit” to Team USA, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul declined
MLS
Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/WSTR, 8 p.m.
Nashville SC vs. Montreal Impact — WUXP/TVA Sports 2, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KZJO/TSN1/TSN3, 9 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 10 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — Root Sports/Bally Sports North/WUCW, 11 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.
The latest
- Mary Carillo’s Real Sports segment on skateboarder Alexis Sablone is a tremendous piece of Olympic storytelling
- Jake Plummer will play a QB in planned Canadian football movie Kick, leading to questions about why a CFL QB wasn’t picked
- Fox Sports executive vice president (digital) David Katz is leaving in September, raising questions about where they go next
- After Shams Charania reported that Chris Paul “plans to commit” to Team USA, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul declined
Motorsports
Superstar Racing Experience
Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH
Race — CBS, 8 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Series
CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Race — FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series
Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Finals
Game 4, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-1)
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Suns/Clippers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NWSL
Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC — Paramount+, 2 p.m.
OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Paramount+, 4 p.m.
North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 8 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Washington Spirit — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 6 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, midnight
Tennis
Center Court: Finals: Eastbourne (ATP/WTA)/Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon
Track & Field
U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Women’s 10,000m Finals — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.
Finals: Women’s Javelin, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s Long Jump — NBC, 9 p.m.
UEFA Euro 2020
Knockout Round
Round of 16, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Wales vs. Denmark — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.
Round of 16, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom
Italy vs. Austria — ABC, 2:55 p.m.
Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
UEFA Euro Today — ABC, 2 p.m.
Euro Pre-Match — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
UEFA Euro Tonight — ABC, 5 p.m.
WNBA
Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — CBS, 1 p.m.
New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — Sportsnet One/YES/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.