Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 15
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs, Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 11 p.m.
Carlton Blues vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 2 a.m.

Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing
WBA World Super Lightweight Title, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Mario Barrios vs. Gervonta Davis — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing
Lightweights, Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masoyoshi Makatani — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Baseball
College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE
Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Formula 1
Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf
European Tour
BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA of America
Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club (The Highlands Course), Johns Creek, GA
3rd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.
3rd Round –NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour
Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions
Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Men’s Competition, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO
Day 2 — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.
Day 2: Final — NBC, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Gane vs. Volkov, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Prelims — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Feuds — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

MLB
American League
Cleveland at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.
Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas — FS1, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 4 p.m.
Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague
Oakland at San Francisco — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS
Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/WSTR, 8 p.m.
Nashville SC vs. Montreal Impact — WUXP/TVA Sports 2, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KZJO/TSN1/TSN3, 9 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 10 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — Root Sports/Bally Sports North/WUCW, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Motorsports
Superstar Racing Experience
Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH
Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Series
CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series
Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Finals
Game 4, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-1)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Suns/Clippers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL
Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC — Paramount+, 2 p.m.
OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Paramount+, 4 p.m.
North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 8 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Washington Spirit — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 6 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, midnight

Tennis
Center Court: Finals: Eastbourne (ATP/WTA)/Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Track & Field
U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Women’s 10,000m Finals — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.
Finals: Women’s Javelin, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s Long Jump — NBC, 9 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020
Knockout Round
Round of 16, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Wales vs. Denmark — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom
Italy vs. Austria — ABC, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
UEFA Euro Today — ABC, 2 p.m.
Euro Pre-Match — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
UEFA Euro Tonight — ABC, 5 p.m.

WNBA
Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — CBS, 1 p.m.
New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — Sportsnet One/YES/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

