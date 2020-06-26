All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 4

Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Carlton Blues — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

2009 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Oxford Super Regional

San Diego State vs. Fresno State (05/30/2009) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2006 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Alabama vs. North Carolina (06/11/2006) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Evansville at Kentucky (11/12/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Maryland at North Carolina (02/20/1986) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Hoops All-Decade Team — BYUtv, noon

Women’s

Oregon at Oregon State (01/26/2020) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Tennessee at UConn (01/23/2020) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

College Football

2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship

James Madison vs. North Dakota State (01/11/2020) — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

2018 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama (01/08/2018) — SEC Network, noon

2020 Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2012 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship

Super Six Team Finals (04/22/2012) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

2013 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship

Super Six Team Finals (04/20/2013) — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

High Point at Virginia (02/25/2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Duke at North Carolina (01/31/2020) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (01/24/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh (02/07/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State (02/14/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 7

Day 4 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ELEAGUE Super Punch — TBS, midnight

Golf

LPGA Tour/PGA of America

2018 Women’s PGA Championship

Final Round (07/01/2018) — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

2017 Greater Hartford Open

Final Round (06/25/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Sevilla vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World Armwrestling League

Supermatch Showdown Series — FS1, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB

1970 World Series

Game 1: Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds (10/10/1970) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

Game 2: Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds (10/11/1970) — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/13/1970) — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m. & 11 p.m.

Game 4: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/14/1970) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/15/1970) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: August 8, 1991 — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Story of Billy Bean — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

1988 NBA Finals

Game 7: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/21/1988) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

1989 NBA Finals

Game 4: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/13/1989) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1990 NBA Finals

Game 5: Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers (06/14/1990) — NBA TV, noon

2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (05/11/2001) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors (02/27/2000) — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

2000 Slam Dunk Contest (02/12/2000) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey Nets at Toronto Raptors (01/08/2006) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2000 Slam Dunk Contest: 20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Vince Carter: The Interview — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

2012 AFC Divisional Playoff Game

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (01/12/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Throwback: They Are Who We Thought They Were — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Fox Football Now: #Quarantine Q&A — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Special Edition — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2018 NHL Winter Classic

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (05/04/2009) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (10/07/2018) — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Live: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2020 NHL Draft Lottery — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Live: Draft Lottery Reaction — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery Recap — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

A Look Back: 2003 NHL Entry Draft — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Besiktas vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

BLM: A Sporting Perspective — BBC World News, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom

Singles Round Robin and Doubles Round-Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Day 4 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.