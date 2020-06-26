All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 4
Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Essendon Bombers vs. Carlton Blues — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
College Baseball
2009 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament
Oxford Super Regional
San Diego State vs. Fresno State (05/30/2009) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
2006 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament
Tuscaloosa Super Regional
Alabama vs. North Carolina (06/11/2006) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Evansville at Kentucky (11/12/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Maryland at North Carolina (02/20/1986) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation: Hoops All-Decade Team — BYUtv, noon
Women’s
Oregon at Oregon State (01/26/2020) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Tennessee at UConn (01/23/2020) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
College Football
2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship
James Madison vs. North Dakota State (01/11/2020) — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.
2018 College Football Playoff
National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama (01/08/2018) — SEC Network, noon
2020 Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Women’s
2012 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship
Super Six Team Finals (04/22/2012) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
2013 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship
Super Six Team Finals (04/20/2013) — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
High Point at Virginia (02/25/2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
College Wrestling
Duke at North Carolina (01/31/2020) — ACC Network, noon
North Carolina at Virginia Tech (01/24/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh (02/07/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina State (02/14/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
eSports
NBA2K League
Week 7
Day 4 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
ELEAGUE Super Punch — TBS, midnight
Golf
LPGA Tour/PGA of America
2018 Women’s PGA Championship
Final Round (07/01/2018) — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour
The Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
2017 Greater Hartford Open
Final Round (06/25/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 32
Sevilla vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Miscellaneous
World Armwrestling League
Supermatch Showdown Series — FS1, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker — ESPN, 4 p.m.
MLB
1970 World Series
Game 1: Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds (10/10/1970) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.
Game 2: Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds (10/11/1970) — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.
Game 3: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/13/1970) — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m. & 11 p.m.
Game 4: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/14/1970) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Game 5: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/15/1970) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: August 8, 1991 — FS1, 4:30 p.m.
MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Network Presents: The Story of Billy Bean — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
The latest
- ESPN’s ‘Backstory: The Decision’ offers intriguing retrospective of LeBron James’ announcement 10 years ago
- Twitter Moments announces that “Mirian” Hossa is headlining the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 class
- Fox Sports has laid off around 20 people involved in WWE, boxing and soccer coverage, and cancelled WWE Backstage as a weekly show
- Bleacher Report CEO Howard Mittman exits company, hours after employee publicly resigns while citing crisis of leadership over diversity issues
NBA
1988 NBA Finals
Game 7: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/21/1988) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.
1989 NBA Finals
Game 4: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/13/1989) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
1990 NBA Finals
Game 5: Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers (06/14/1990) — NBA TV, noon
2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (05/11/2001) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors (02/27/2000) — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
2000 Slam Dunk Contest (02/12/2000) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
New Jersey Nets at Toronto Raptors (01/08/2006) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2000 Slam Dunk Contest: 20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Vince Carter: The Interview — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
2012 AFC Divisional Playoff Game
Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (01/12/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Throwback: They Are Who We Thought They Were — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Fox Football Now: #Quarantine Q&A — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Special Edition — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
2018 NHL Winter Classic
New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.
2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (05/04/2009) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (10/07/2018) — NHL Network, midnight
NHL Live: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2020 NHL Draft Lottery — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL Live: Draft Lottery Reaction — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery Recap — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.
A Look Back: 2003 NHL Entry Draft — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Turkish SuperLig
Besiktas vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
BLM: A Sporting Perspective — BBC World News, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Tennis
Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom
Singles Round Robin and Doubles Round-Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.
Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC
Day 4 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.