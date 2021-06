All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League — Week 15

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Inside Boxing — Fubo Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Semifinals

North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 1: Brest-Landerneau — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club (The Highlands Course), Johns Creek, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Women’s Competition, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Day 1 — NBC, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 261

Johnson vs. Moldavsky, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Event — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

PFL 6: Heavyweights and Women’s Lightweights, Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Professional Fighters League Vault: Ozzy Dugulubgov — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Total Combat — Fubo Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Combate global — Univision/TUDN, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MLB Network/MASN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Draft Combine

Day 4, USA Baseball National Training Complex, Cary, NC

On-Field Workouts — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 2, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 1-0)

NBA Draft Combine, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Five-on-five games — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Inside Story: Kenny Smith: The Role Player — TNT, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Play By Play: Marv Albert — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Hawks/Bucks, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 7, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Peacock, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020 Review Show — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m,

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The All-American Cuban Comet — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contact Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnighrt

TMZ Sports — FS1 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals: Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase — NBCSN/Peacock, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx — Facebook/KHSV, 8 p.m.