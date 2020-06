All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 4

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Bantamweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados (02/18/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Emanuel Taylor (09/06/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev (10/03/20125) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia (07/29/2017) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2015 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Fayetteville Super Regional

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas (05/29/2015) — ESPNU, 7 p.m. & midnight

College Basketball

Women’s

Purdue at Northwestern (01/12/2020) — Big Ten Network, noon

Oregon at Oregon State (01/26/2020) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

1991 Sugar Bowl

Tennessee vs. Virginia (01/01/1991) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

2020 Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee (01/02/2020) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

1995 Sugar Bowl

Florida vs. Florida State (01/02/1995) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

1982 Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Pittsburgh (01/01/1982) — ESPNU, noon

2019 Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (12/27/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2012 Sugar Bowl

Michigan vs. Virginia Tech (01/03/2012) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2014 Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs, Oklahoma (01/02/2014) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2019 Orange Bowl

Florida vs. Virginia (12/30/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina (10/18/2019) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Northwestern vs. Penn State (09/20/2018) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern (04/23/2019) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Volleyball

Women’s

Northwestern at Iowa (10/24/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame (11/17/2019) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh (11/22/2019) — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia (09/25/2019) — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Duke at North Carolina (01/31/2020) — ACC Network, midnight

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Burnley vs. Watford — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Universo, 5:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

2019 Women’s PGA Championship

Final Round (06/23/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

1st Round — PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Eibar vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: VanZant vs. Waterson/Northcutt vs. Gall — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

2017 National League Wild Card Game

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (10/04/2017) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2006 National League Championship Series

Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (10/13/2006) — MLB Network, noon

1997 World Series

Game 5: Florida Marlins at Cleveland (10/23/1997) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

1989 World Series

Game 4: Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants (10/28/1989) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Presents: Junior — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1994 NBA Finals

Game 7: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets (06/22/1994) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2006 NBA Finals

Game 6: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks (06/20/2006) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

2011 NBA Finals

Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — NBA TV, noon

2016 NBA Finals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2011) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2019 NBA Finals

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2019) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

1999 NBA Finals

Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (06/25/1999) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Steve Nash — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2013 AFC Championship

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (01/19/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco vs. Miami — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (04/11/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (04/13/2019) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (04/15/2019) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (04/18/2019) — NHL Network, noon

Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (04/20/2019) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (04/22/2019) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (04/24/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

1989 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (05/25/1989) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Paralympics

XV Summer Paralympic Games

Women’s Sitting Volleyball

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Communist China (09/17/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Australia (09/18/2016) — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Best of Track and Field — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 pm.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected with Adam Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom

Singles and Doubles Round-Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Day 3 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.