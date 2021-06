All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Classic Matches: Lomachenko vs. Linares — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Classic Matches: Lomachenko vs. Pedraza — ESPN2, midnight

All Access: Davis vs. Barrios — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

All Access: Davis vs. Barrios — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series

Elimination Game, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Texas vs. Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group A, Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá, MG, Brazil

Bolivia vs. Uruguay — UniMás/TUDN, 4:30 p.m./FS1, 5 p.m.

Group A, Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Federal District, Brazil

Chile vs. Paraguay — Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club (The Highlands Course), Johns Creek, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Men’s Competition, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Day 1 — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA Recharged

Bellator 244; Bader vs. Nemkov — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m. (08/21/2020)

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez — CBS Sports Network, midnight (12/10/2020)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 3, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-0)

NBA Draft Combine, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Five-on-five games — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Suns/Clippers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Dark Side of Football: FANatics — Vice, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 6, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/USA Network/Peacock, 8 p.m. (Montreal leads series 3-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Football Repot — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m,

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: Semifinals: Eastbourne (ATP/WTA)/Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals: Women’s Shot Put, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty — Twitter/NBA TV Canada/WCIU/YES, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV Canada/Monumental Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.