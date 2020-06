All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

WBA Super Flyweight World Title, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Wake Forest at Duke (01/10/1996) — ACC Network, midnight

Women’s

2018 NCAA Championship

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (04/01/2018) — ESPN2, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m./ACC Network, 8 p.m.

2020 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Maryland vs. Indiana (03/07/2020) — Big Ten Network, noon

2004 NCAA Championship

UConn vs. Tennessee (04/06/2004) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

2017 SEC Championship

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (03/05/2017) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

2019 ACC Championship

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (03/10/2019) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

2020 ACC Championship

North Carolina State vs. Florida State (03/08/2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue (02/25/2019) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

2019 NCAA Division I Beach Volleyball Championship

USC vs. UCLA (05/05/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Diving

Women’s

2019 NCAA Diving Championships

Day Four (03/23/2019) — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

College Football

2019 Peach Bowl

Oklahoma vs. LSU (12/28/2019) — SEC Network, midnight

College Golf

Women’s

2019 SEC Championship

Match Play (04/21/2019) — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2019 NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships

Final Four Team Semifinals (04/19/2019) — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Final Four Team Finals (04/20/2019) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

2012 NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships

Super Six Team Finals (04/21/2012) — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

2015 NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships

Super Six Team Finals (04/19/2015) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

2017 Big Ten Championship

Maryland vs. Northwestern (05/07/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

2019 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Boston College vs. Maryland (05/26/2019) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2009 NCAA College Cup

National Championship: North Carolina vs. Stanford (12/06/2009) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

2019 NCAA College Cup

National Championship: North Carolina vs. Stanford (12/08/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Florida State vs. North Carolina (12/02/2018) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

2017 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma (06/05/2017) — ESPN2, noon

2019 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Oklahoma vs. UCLA (06/04/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2012 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (06/06/2012) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

2015 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Florida vs. Michigan (06/03/2015) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

2019 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship

Stanford vs. Wisconsin (12/21/2019) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United — NBVCSN, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 11: Maximum Drive — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Distance and Direction — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2002: Tiger Woods at Bethpage — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Sandy Lyle — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2006 — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Levante UD vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: VanZant vs. Waterson/Northcutt vs. Gall — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 157: Rousey vs. Carmouche — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Rousey vs. Tate 1 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Rousey vs. Tate 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

2006 National League Championship Series

Game 7: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (10/19/2006) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

1990 American League Championship Series

Game 4: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics (10/10/1990) — MLB Network, noon

1981 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers at Montreal Expos (10/19/1981) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2016 National League Championship Series

Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (10/15/2016) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2001 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves (10/21/2001) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2006 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs (05/17/2006) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2008 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 1: Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs (04/19/2008) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1999 Western Conference Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (05/31/1999) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1999 NBA Finals

Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (06/25/1999) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2003 NBA Finals

Game 6: New Jersey Nets at San Antonio Spurs (06/15/2003) — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

2005 NBA Finals

Game 7: Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs (06/23/2005) — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers (01/25/1998) — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals (11/01/1998) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Diego Chargers (11/19/2000) — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (10/06/2019) — NFL Network, 12:16 a.m. (Wednesday)

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XXXII — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Meet the McCaffreys — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

2018 NHL All-Star Weekend

Skills Competition (01/27/2018) — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

All-Star Game (01/28/2018) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers (04/23/1997) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

2009 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/09/2009) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

#HockeyatHom: This is Hockey — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Our Line Starts — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 27

Spal vs. Cagliari — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Genoa vs. Parma — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

United States vs. Brazil (07/30/2017) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Battle of the Brits, National Tennis Centre, London, England, United Kingdom

Singles and Doubles Round-Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Credit One Bank Invitational, LTP Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

2017 Australian Open

Women’s Final: Venus Williams vs. Serena Williams (01/28/2017) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WNBA

2016 Finals

Game 5: Los Angeles Spurs at Minnesota Lynx (10/20/2016) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.