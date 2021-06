All Times Eastern

Boxing

Loma Reloaded — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights: Lomachenko vs. Linares — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights: Lomachenko vs. Campbell — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Stanford vs. Arizona — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group A, Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá, MG, Brazil

Uruguay vs. Chile — UniMás/TUDN, 4:30 p.m./FS1, 5 p.m.

Group A, Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Federal District, Brazil

Argentina vs. Paraguay — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Symetra Tour Highlights: 2021 Copper Rock Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 13: The Magic Move — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 7:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/SNY, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports South/WPIX, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Minnesota — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 5, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Eastbourne (ATP/WTA)/Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Qualifying: Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin, Men’s Triple Jump — NBCSN/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Finals: Men’s 800m, Women’s 1500m, Women’s 5000m, Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin, Men’s Triple Jump — NBC, 8 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group C, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Group C, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. Austria — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Group B, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Russia vs. Denmark — ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Group B, Gazprom Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Belgium — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ESPN/ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN/ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Tonight — ESPN2, 8 p.m.