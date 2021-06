All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights

Lomachenko vs. Pedraza — ESPN2, midnight

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Virginia vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group B, Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Venezuela vs. Ecuador — Univision/TUDN, 4:30 p.m./Fox, 5 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Goiás, Brazil

Colombia vs. Peru — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix de France, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

Puebla E-Prix, Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico

Race — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, noon

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Rev Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkart Lake, WI

Race — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Pre Race — NBCSN, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at New York Yankees — TBS/NBC Sports California/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 1 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p..

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — Peacock, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Raceday: Nashville — FS1, 1 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:45 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 1, Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 7, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Clippers/Suns, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Hawks/76ers, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 4, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN/Peacock, 8 p.m. (Montreal leads series 2-1)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City — CBS, 4 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga: Season Review — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: Man in the Middle: The Rudy Gobert Story — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNew, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Swimming

U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II

Day 8, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Finals: Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle — NBC, 8:15 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Eastbourne (ATP/WTA)/Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals: Women’s 100m hurdles/Men’s 100m/Men’s and Women’s 400m/Decathlon — NBC, 9 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Group Stage-Matchday 3

Group A, Estadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Italy vs. Wales — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Group A, Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland vs. Turkey — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Euro Today — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Euro Tonight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN/Sportsnet 360, 4 p.m.