All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Week 3

Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows — FS1, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Melbourne Demons — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Featherweights, Gimnasio TV Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

Bayern München vs. SC Freiburg — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — TUDN, 9:25 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2002 College World Series

Game 12: Texas vs. Stanford (06/20/2002) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2011 College World Series

Game 12: Virginia vs. South Carolina (06/24/2011) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

1996 College World Series

Final: LSU vs. Miami (FL) (06/08/1996) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

2013 College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Mississippi State vs. UCLA (06/24/2013) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

2018 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. Louisville (05/27/2018) — ACC Network, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

1997 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest (03/08/1997) — ACC Network, noon

2019 Maui Invitational

Championship: Kansas vs. Dayton (121/27/2019) — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m. & midnight

1997 Great Alaska Shootout

Round 1: North Carolina vs. UCLA (11/27/1997) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (02/051998) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (02/08/1998) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

1998 ACC Tournament Highlights — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Florida State at Miami (FL) (Wide Left, 10/12/2002) — ACC Network, 8:30 a.m.

Florida at Auburn (11/04/1989) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2015 NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships

Super Six Team Finals (04/19/2015) — SEC Network, noon

2012 NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships

Super Six Team Finals (04/21/2012) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, PA

Doubles Championship — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Singles Championship — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Watford vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Telemundo, noon/NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBC, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

The Race All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Great Lakes Bay Invitational

3rd Round (07/19/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Day 5 — NBC, 9 a.m.

The 152nd Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 6 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Espanyol vs. Levante UD — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LaLiga World Short — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3;30 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: FC Barcelona: Wembley 92, fue mágico — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central-Especial: FC Barcelona: Samuel Eto’o — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Miocic vs. Cormier 1 — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB

1998 National League Championship Series

Game 6: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves (10/14/1998) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

2014 World Series

Game 7: San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals (10/29/2014) — Fox, noon

1986 National League Championship Series

Game 6: New York Mets at Houston Astros (10/15/1986) — Fox, 3 p.m.

1996 World Series

Game 6: Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees (10/26/1996) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2015 American League Championship Series

Game 6: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals (10/23/2015) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2015 American League Division Series

Game 5: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays (10/14/2015) — FS1, 8 p.m.

1981 World Series

Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (10/28/1981) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Unhinged 300, Talladega Motor Speedway, Talladega, AL

Race — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

2013 NBA Finals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Tobias Harris — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2006 AFC Championship

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (01/21/2007) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2016 NFC Divisional Playoff

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/15/2017) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (10/06/2019) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (12/09/2018) — NFL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Film Session: Amari Cooper — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2010 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/09/2010) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

1993 Clarence Campbell Conference Final

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/29/1993) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (04/15/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

1989 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (05/25/1988) — NHL Network, midnight

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (11/20/2018) — NHL Network, noon

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (11/21/2016) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks (04/07/2014) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (10/09/2010) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign (09/15/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage (09/22/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The ‘Topless Tongan’s’ Tokyo Quest — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E;60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E;60: Perfect — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — ESPNU, 12;30 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Catching Kayla — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World New, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Novak Djokovic Summer Adria Tour — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Novak Djokovic Summer Adria Tour/Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Weightlifting

Bench Press World Record Attempt — ESPN, noon