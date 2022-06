All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 12

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Bracket 1, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

UCLA vs. Texas — ESPN, noon

Oklahoma vs. Northwestern — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Bracket 2, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Florida vs. Oregon State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

League A — Group Play

Group B, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Panamá vs. Costa Rica — TUDN/Paramount+, 7:20 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Formula E

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Spieth, Straka, Scott — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: C. Smith & Cantlay Groups — ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Matsuyama, McIlroy, Reed//Rahm, DeChambeau, Lowry — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Asian Tour

International Series England, Slaley Hall, Hexham, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 8 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, NC

1st Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

1st Round — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, noon

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/YES, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — MLB Network/Root Sports/MASN2, 7 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

2022 NBA Finals

Game 1, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBABet: 2022 NBA Finals, Game 1 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:31 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

America’s Game: 2007 New York Football Giants — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Timeline: The Helmet Catch — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Michael Strahan: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

The Point — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Mexico vs. Uruguay — UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Women’s Semifinals — NBC/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros– Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

UEFA Nations League

Group Play — Matchday 1

League C, Group 4, Boris Paichadze National Stadium Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Gibraltar — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

League C, Group 2, AEK Arena, Lamaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports Network, 11:50 a.m.

League C, Group 4, Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia — Fubo Sports Network 2, 11:50 a.m.

League D, Group 2, A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. San Marino — Fubo Sports Network 3, 11:50 a.m.

League A, Group A2, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Sevilla, Spain

Spain vs. Portugal — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

League A, Group A2, SINOBO Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports Network, 2:35 p.m.

League B, Group B2, Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel

Israel vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League B, Group B4, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Norway — Fubo Sports Network 4, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)