All Times Eastern

Boxing

Mayweather vs. Castillo I (04/20/2002) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Gatti vs. Mayweather (06/25/2005) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Mayweather vs. Judah (04/08/2006) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao (08/12/2018) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

All Access: Mayweather vs. Paul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Team Match Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

National Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Copa do Brazil

Third Round, Leg 2

Grêmio vs. Brasiliense — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Fortaleza vs. Ceará — FS2, 6 p.m.

Corinthians vs, Atlético-GO — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston — NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at Arizona — YouTube, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Miami vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston — ESPN/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado — Bally Sports Southwest Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

Practice — FS1, 7 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive-Road Courses — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 3-1)

Game 5, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks — TNT/Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9:30 p.m. (Utah leads series 3-1)

Game 5, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

North Division Final, Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Game 1: Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

West Division Final, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

NHL Draft Lottery — NBCSN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

France vs. Wales — ESPN2/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine — FS2, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m,

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Night Session) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Day Session) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Water Polo

Women’s

Exhibition, El Segundo Wiseburn Unified School District Aquatic Center, El Segundo, CA

Hungary at United States — ESPNU, 9 p.m.