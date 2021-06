All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL-Week 14

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBC World Middleweight Title, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

IBF WBA World Bantamweight Championship, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

North Carolina State vs. Stanford — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Football

The Spring League

Mega Bowl, Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Linemen vs. Jousters — Fox, 3 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix de France, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CA

3rd Round — NBC, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 5 — NBC, 9 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Jung vs. Ige, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/YES, 1 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — FS1, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — WPIX/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — Peacock, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: A Conversation — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

FC Cincinnati vs. Colorado Rapids — WSTR/Altitude, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — Bally Sports Ohio/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution — YES/WSBK, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC — TSN1/TSN4/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami — NBC Sports Washington/TeleXitos/WBFS/WAMI, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United — KTXA/KMPX, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders — Spectrum SportsNet/KZJO, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City — KPDX/Bally Sports Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Motorsports

Superstar Racing Experience

SRX Series, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA

Round 2 — CBS, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Final Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Coffee With Kyle: Lesa France Kennedy — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 7, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 4, Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders — USA Network/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Peacock, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign — CBS, 4 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit — Twitch, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

E60: Ernie Johnson — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II

Day 7, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Qualifying Heats — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals — NBC, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: cinch Championships (ATP)/Noventi Open (ATP)/BettiOpen (WTA)/Viking Classic (WTA); Early Rounds: Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Bad Hamburg Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Qualifying Rounds-Women’s Discus Throw — NBCSN/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Finals: Women’s 100 meters/Women’s Discus Throws — NBC, 10 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Group Stage-Matchday 2

Group F, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. France — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Group F, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Portugal vs. Germany — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Group E, Estádio de La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain

Spain vs. Poland — ABC, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

European Championship Updates — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Euro Today — ABC, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Euro Tonight — ABC, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — CBS, 2 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — TSN2/Bally Sports North Plus/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.