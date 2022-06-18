All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 14
Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Auto Racing
Camping SRX Series
Week 1, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, FL
Race — CBS, 8 p.m.
SRX Lap2: Summer ’22 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Basketball
Big3
Week 1, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL
Triplets vs. Trilogy/Bivouac vs. 3’s Company/3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers — CBS, 3 p.m.
Big3: Bringing the Fire — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Big3 Kickoff Special — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing
WBC/WBO/IBF Light Heavyweight Unification Title Fight, Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. — ESPN, 10 p.m.
CFL
Week 2
Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
NCAA Men’s College World Series
Bracket 2, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
Stanford vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Auburn — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN
Qualifying 2 — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.
Qualifying — ESPN2, 3:55 p.m.
Golf
USGA
U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, MA
3rd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.
3rd Round — NBC, noon
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Hockey
3ICE
Week 1, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV
Event 1 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
Day 2 — NBC, 9 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 9 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Kattar vs. Emmett, Moody Center, Austin, TX
Prelims — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Prelims — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 4 p.m.
Texas at Detroit — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/WPIX, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 4:30 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.
2022 MLB Scouting Combine Recap — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
MLS
Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — ABC, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN, 5 p.m.
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — MSLG Network/TSN4, 7 p.m.
Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WAXN/WSOC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal Impact vs. Austin FC — TVA Sports 2/KNVA, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo — WRBW/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati — WPHL/WSTR, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KTXA/TSN4, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KMYU/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Clean Harbor 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA
Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.
Race — FS1, 9 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Stanley Cup Final
Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche — ABC/ESPN+/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)
NHL Now live from Denver, CO — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
Stanley Cup Final Pregame — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
NWSL
Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.
OL Reign vs. Angel City FC — Twitch, 10 p.m.
Soccer
USL Championship
Detroit City FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC — ESPN, noon
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
All In With Laila Ali: Against the Flow — CBS, 12:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Boundless: Austria: Salzkammergut Trophy — Stadium, 5 p.m.
Boundless: Mongolia: Sunrise to Sunset — Stadium, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
Center Court: Finals: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA)//Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Rothesay International Eastbourne (WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League
Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway
Finals — CNBC, 8 a.m. (delayed from 6/16)
Meeting de Paris, Stade Sébasiten Charléty, Paris, France
Finals — CNBC, 3 p.m.
USFL
Week 10
All Games at Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals — USA, noon
Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — Fox, 4 p.m.
United by Football: A Season in the USFL — Fox, 3:30 p.m.