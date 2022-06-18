All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 14

Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Auto Racing

Camping SRX Series

Week 1, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, FL

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

SRX Lap2: Summer ’22 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Basketball

Big3

Week 1, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL

Triplets vs. Trilogy/Bivouac vs. 3’s Company/3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers — CBS, 3 p.m.

Big3: Bringing the Fire — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Big3 Kickoff Special — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC/WBO/IBF Light Heavyweight Unification Title Fight, Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Bracket 2, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Stanford vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Auburn — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 3:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, MA

3rd Round — Peacock, 10 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC, noon

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Hockey

3ICE

Week 1, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Event 1 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot

Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — NBC, 9 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Kattar vs. Emmett, Moody Center, Austin, TX

Prelims — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/WPIX, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 4:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

2022 MLB Scouting Combine Recap — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — ABC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN, 5 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — MSLG Network/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WAXN/WSOC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Austin FC — TVA Sports 2/KNVA, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo — WRBW/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati — WPHL/WSTR, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KTXA/TSN4, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KMYU/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Clean Harbor 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche — ABC/ESPN+/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

NHL Now live from Denver, CO — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Stanley Cup Final Pregame — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC — Twitch, 10 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Detroit City FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC — ESPN, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Against the Flow — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Boundless: Austria: Salzkammergut Trophy — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Boundless: Mongolia: Sunrise to Sunset — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA)//Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Rothesay International Eastbourne (WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway

Finals — CNBC, 8 a.m. (delayed from 6/16)

Meeting de Paris, Stade Sébasiten Charléty, Paris, France

Finals — CNBC, 3 p.m.

USFL

Week 10

All Games at Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals — USA, noon

Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — Fox, 4 p.m.

United by Football: A Season in the USFL — Fox, 3:30 p.m.