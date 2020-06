All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at SK Wyverns — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Schalke 04 — TUDN, noon/FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — FS2/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Austin Super Regional: Texas A&M at Texas (06/02/2018) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Corvallis Super Regional: Northwestern State vs. Oregon State (06/01/2018) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2011 Big East Tournament

Semifinal: Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/11/2011) — ACC Network, noon

Oregon at Arizona (02/22/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas (02/22/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State (02/17/2011) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke (02/09/2011) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Trip: Nebraska Basketball in Italy — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota at Nebraska (01/16/2014) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

Michigan at Penn State (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 11 a.m. & midnight

LSU at Arkansas (11/15/2014) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Florida at Alabama (09/20/2014) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Wake Forest (09/06/2008) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Elite: 1994 Nebraska Football — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

One for the Ages — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Unbeaten: The Life of Brook Berringer — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2013 NCAA Championship — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Coppa Italia

Final: Olímpico Stadium, Rome, Italy

Napoli vs. Juventus — ESPN, 2:50 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA 2K League

The Tipoff Tournament

Day 2 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

1994 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/17/1994) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

1999 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/11/1999) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2008: Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, noon

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2011: Rory McIlroy at Congressional — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: U.S. Open Champions — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1999 U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Gold Medal Game: Canada vs. Finland (05/26/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Real Valladolid vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Miscellaneous

American Ultimate Disc League

Semifinal

Indianapolis AlleyCats vs. New York Empire — FS2, 6 p.m.

World’s Strongest Man: 1990 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 186

Bader vs. Vassell (11/03/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 201

Macfarlane vs. Lara (06/29/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

2016 National League Division Series

Game 3: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants (10/10/2016) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2019 National League Division Series

Game 4: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals (10/07/2019) — MLB Network, noon

2018 National League Division Series

Game 1: Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers (10/04/2018) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2007 American League Division Series

Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (10/05/2007) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

2003 American League Division Series

Game 1: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics (10/01/2003) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

2011 Aaron’s 499 (04/17/2011) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

2010 NBA Finals

Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/17/2010) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/06/2010) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Ray Allen — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2006 AFC Championship

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (01/21/2007) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (11/15/2009) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (11/30/2003) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2017 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 6: Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (05/07/2017) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1991 Smythe Division Semifinals

Game 6: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (04/14/1991) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

1989 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (05/25/1989) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (11/20/2018) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (03/02/2020) — NHL Network, noon & 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (03/01/2009) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks (03/05/2020) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (04/09/1993) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro – TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

B1G Video Recall: Nebraska Football: Jack Hoffman’s Historic Run — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.