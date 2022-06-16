All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 14

St. Kilda Saints vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 2

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup Venue Announcement — FS1, 5 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, MA

1st Round — Peacock, 6:45 a.m.

1st Round — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

1st Round — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

1st Round — USA Network, 5 p.m.

1st Round — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Colorado — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

2022 MLB Scouting Combine — MLB Network, noon

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals

Game 6, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics — ABC, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Live at the Finals: Game 6 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals: Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2022 Playoffs-Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — Monumental Sports Network/YES app,, 7 p.m.