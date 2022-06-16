All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 14
St. Kilda Saints vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
CFL
Week 2
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 7 p.m.
FIFA World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Venue Announcement — FS1, 5 p.m.
Golf
USGA
U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, MA
1st Round — Peacock, 6:45 a.m.
1st Round — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.
1st Round — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.
1st Round — USA Network, 5 p.m.
1st Round — Peacock, 7 p.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.
Texas at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland at Colorado — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
2022 MLB Scouting Combine — MLB Network, noon
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.
Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Finals
Game 6, TD Garden, Boston, MA
Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics — ABC, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-2)
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Live at the Finals: Game 6 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.
Live at the Finals: Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
Top Shelf: 2022 Playoffs-Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
Center Court Live: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA
Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — Monumental Sports Network/YES app,, 7 p.m.