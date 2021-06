All Times Eastern

Copa do Brasil

3rd Round: 2nd Leg, Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Flamengo vs. Coritiba — FS2, 8:20 p.m.

Formula E

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN2/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — Marquee Sports Network/SNY, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Atlanta — ESPN/NESN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 5, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT, 7:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 5, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz — TNT, 10 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Hawks/76ers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Peacock, 9 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Goaltenders — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m,

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Arena Esports — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Swimming

U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II

Day 4, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Qualifying Heats — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals — NBC, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: cinch Championships (ATP)/Noventi Open (ATP)/BettiOpen (WTA)/Viking Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Euro 2020

Group Stage-Matchday 2

Group B, Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Russia — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Group A, Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkey vs. Wales — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Group A, Estadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Italy vs. Switzerland — ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Prematch — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

European Championship Updates — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Euro Prematch — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Euro Championship Updates — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Euro Prematch — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Euro Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — Amazon/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.