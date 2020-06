All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing: Summer Series

Bantamweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Joshua Greer vs. Mike Plania — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

Borussia Mömchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m./TUDN, 2:25 p.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Somos Bundesliga — TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2018 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Arkansas vs. Oregon State (06/28/2018) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

2002 College World Series

Game 2: Nebraska vs. Clemson (06/14/2002) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2015 College World Series

Game 7: LSU vs. Cal State-Fullerton (06/16/2015) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2011 Big East Tournament

Semifinal: Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/11/2011) — ACC Network, midnight

Syracuse at Virginia (01/11/2020) — ACC Network, noon

Clemson at North Carolina (01/11/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke (03/07/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m. & midnight

Kentucky at Texas Tech (01/25/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh (01/14/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Featured — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Michigan at Ohio State (01/16/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

College Football

Florida at Auburn (10/14/2006) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Alabama at Auburn (11/22/2003) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

2015 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Florida vs. Michigan (06/03/2015) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan State at Maryland (10/12/2018) — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

The Tipoff: Day 1 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2002: Tiger Woods at Bethpage — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 1991: Payne Stewart at Hazeltine — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 1999: Payne Stewart at Pinehurst — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrating the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1974 U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Day 1 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Villarreal vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Laganes — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

MLB

2001 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves (10/21/2001) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2015 National League Championship Series

Game 4: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs (10/21/2015) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (06/16/1978) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Seaver — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Class of 2021 Hall of Fame Announcement — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 NBA Finals, Game 7 — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Audio Toon The TV Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (10/22/2017) — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (11/24/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL 2014-Part II — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/06/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1998 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (06/16/1998) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2019 Heritage Classic

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets (10/26/2019) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2009 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/12/2009) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Who Wore It Best (series finale) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk Off — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon