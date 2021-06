All Times Eastern

Boxing

THE MONSTER: Naoya Inoue — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying

Second Round, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Panama — Universo, 6:30 p.m.

Second Round, Estádio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis — Universo, 9 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open Epics: From Many, One-Inside the 2021 U.S. Open, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: From Many, One-Inside the 2021 U.S. Open, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 1 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 263 Recap Special — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

M-1 Global Stars of MMA: Best of the M-1 Challenge Series Part 1 — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Female Fighters — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN2/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — ESPN/Marquee Sports Network/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MIami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Atlanta — NESN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 5, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Semifinal

Game 2, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Peacock, 8 p.m. (Islanders lead series 1-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report: CONMEBOL Matchday 8 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m,

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming

U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II

Day 3, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Qualifying Heats — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Finals — NBC, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: cinch Championships (ATP)/Noventi Open (ATP)/BettiOpen (WTA)/Viking Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Euro 2020

Group Stage Matchday 1

Group F, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Portugal — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Group F, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

France vs. Germany — Univision/TUDN, 2:50/ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Euro 2020 Prematch — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

European Championship Updates — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Euro Tonight — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever — KZJO, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2/TSN5, 9 p.m.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN3/KHSV, 10 p.m.