All Times Eastern

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

League B: Group D, Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama, Cayenne, French Guiana

French Guiana vs. Belize — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League C: Group A, Stadion Rignaal Jean Francisca, Willemstad, Curaçao

Bonaire vs. U.S. Virgin Islands — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

League C: Group A, TCIFA National Academy, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands

Turks & Caicos Islands vs. Sint Maarten — Paramount+, 4:30 p.m.

League B: Group B, National Sports Centre, Hamilton, Bermuda

Bermuda vs. Montserrat — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

League B: Group B, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sanchez, Santo Domingo, Haiti

Haiti vs. Guyana — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

League A: Group A, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

League A: Group D, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. United States — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Pregame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying

CONCACAF vs. OFC

Intercontinental Playoff, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Ryyan, Qatar

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand — FS2/Telemundo/Universo, 2 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2021 U.S. Open: Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines Golf Course — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Founder: Life on the APGA — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Up & Down: Life on the APGA Tour — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — TBS/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Colorado — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KZJO/TSN1, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Nascarcade — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2022 NBA Finals, Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day Recap — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: How They Got There – Tampa Bay Lightning — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: How They Got There – Colorado Avalanche — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Authentic ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The Rising: Muhammad Ali — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s First National Title — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Rising: Hank Aaron — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts:The Rule of Sedona Price & Home Field — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

League B: Group 1, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Scotland — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

League D: Group 1, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports Network, 11:50 a.m.

League A: Group 3, Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach, Germany

Germany vs. Italy — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group 3, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Hungary — Fubo Sports Network, 2:35 p.m.

League B: Group 3, Stadion Bilino polje. Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League B: Group 3, Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Montenegro — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m .

League C: Group 1, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands — Fubo Sports Network 4, 2:35 p.m.

League C: Group 1, Gürsel Aksel Stadium, Izmir, Turkey

Turkey vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports Network 5, 2:35 p.m.