All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 11:50 a.m./TUDN, 11:55 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 College World Series

Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State (06/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Kentucky at LSU (01/29/1986) — SEC Network, 2 p.m. & midnight

LSU at Alabama (01/14/1992) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s

2012 SEC Championship

LSU vs. Tennessee (03/04/2012) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

2019 ACC Championship

Virginia vs. Clemson (12/07/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

1982 Iron Bowl

Alabama vs. Auburn (11/27/1982) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

1984 Sugar Bowl

Auburn vs. Michigan (01/02/1984) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Florida State at Auburn (10/20/1990) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Florida at Auburn (11/04/1989) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia (11/01/1980) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia (11/12/1983) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi (11/03/2001) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2019 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Virginia (11/10/2019) — ACC Network, 7 a.m. & 7 p.m.

College Track and Field

2019 ACC Cross Country Championship (11/07/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Louisville at Pittsburgh (11/27/2019) — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (01/19/2020) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

The Managers Special: Jürgen Klopp — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2019-20 — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Preview-Matchweek 30 — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

eSports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Formula 1

Virtual Canadian Pro Exhibition — ESPN, noon

Virtual Canadian Grand Prix — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

Final Round — PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Meijer LPGA Classic

Final Round (06/16/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

2019 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship

Gold Medal Game: Untied States vs. Finland (04/14/2019) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central – Especial: FC Barcelona: El sueño que cambió el fútbol — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central – Especial: FC Barcelona: El Bernabéu a Ronaldinho — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

1952 World Series

Game 6: New York Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers (10/06/1952) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Game 7: New York Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers (10/07/1952) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

1971 World Series

Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles (10/17/1971) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

1987 World Series

Game 7: St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins(10/25/1987) — MLB Network, 5 p.m. & 11 p.m.

2011 World Series

Game 7: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/28/2011) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Presents: Neil Bonnett — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA TV Film Room: 1987 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7 — NBA TV, noon

NBA TV Film Room: 1988 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 1988 NBA Finals — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2019 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Game 6: The Movie-Bulls/Jazz, 1998 NBA Finals — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints (09/17/2017) — NFL Network, 1 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (09/24/2017) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (12/17/2017) — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2019 St. Louis Blues Championship Film — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 1994 New York Rangers Anniversary — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Road to Victory: The New York Rangers Story — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN2, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories — CBS, 2 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E:60: Vinsanity — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

E;60 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour/Tipsport Charity Cup — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour/Ultimate Tennis Showdown — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Center Court: Tipsport Charity Cup/Eastern European Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)