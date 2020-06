All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Featherweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Jesse Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vincente — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Alexander Muñoz (05/04/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Cesar Seda (12/14/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cristian Mijares vs. Leo Santa Cruz (03/08/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Jesus Ruiz (01/17/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Kiko Martinez (02/27/2016) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Baseball

2013 Big Ten Championship

Indiana vs. Nebraska (05/25/2013) — Big Ten Network, 6 a.m.

2019 SEC Tournament

Game 8: LSU vs. Mississippi State (05/22/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2011 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. South Carolina (06/28/2011) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky (03/29/2019) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Notre Dame at Georgetown — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Indiana at Purdue (02/03/2020) — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

2014 Orange Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State (01/03/2014) — ESPNU, midnight

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (11/01/2003) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football 150: The Greatest Mascots — ESPU, 12:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Innovations — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Inspiring Moments — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Walk-Ons — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Voices — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Uniforms — ESNU, 3 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Rivalry Games — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Upsets — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest What Ifs — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest College-to-Pro Coaches — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Heisman Debates — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Games of the Century — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

James Madison vs. North Carolina (05/25/2018) — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Boston College vs. Maryland (05/25/2018) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

2019 Big Ten Championship

Indiana vs. Michigan (11/17/2019) — Big Ten Network, 9:30 a.m.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest (11/01/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

Florida State vs. Duke (10/31/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Wake Forest vs. Florida State (10/27/2019) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia at Auburn (10/29/2019) — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Oregon at Pittsburgh (09/11/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 6

Day 3: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

1st Round — PGA Tour Live, 7:45 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/PGA Tour Live, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

1998 Colonial Invitational

Final Round (05/24/1998) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2001 Colonial Invitational

Final Round (05/20/2001) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Sevilla vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga: Best of the Season — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Top LaLiga Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event

Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

MLB

2020 MLB Draft

Rounds 2-5 — ESPN2/MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2020 MLB Draft Preview — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2019 American League Division Series

Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros (10/05/2019) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

2002 World Series

Game 6: San Francisco Giants at Anaheim Angels (10/26/2002) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals (05/06/2015) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

2009 NBA Finals

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic (06/11/2009) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl I: The Lost Game — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl II — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Vince Lombardi: A Football Life (Part 1) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Vince Lombardi: A Football Life (Part 2) — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Timeline: Lombardi’s Washington NFL Team — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2012 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils (05/30/2012) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils (06/02/2012) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (06/04/2012) — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (06/06/2012) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils (06/09/2012) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (06/11/2012) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2013 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2013) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/19/2013) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2013 Chicago Blackhawks Championship Film — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Alexander Mogilny Special — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Mike Pereira vs. Dean Blandino — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Impossible Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway

Finals — NBCSN, 2 p.m.