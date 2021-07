All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 17

Carlton Blues vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CONMEBOL Copa América

Third Place Game, Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Argentina or Colombia vs. Peru — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS2, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 13: Nîmes to Carcassonne — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan — Peacock, 6:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, NE

2nd Round — Peacock, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

1st Round — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA CLassic, Highlands Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Poirier 1; Johnson vs. Cariaso — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — MLB Network/YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — YouTube, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Boston — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NESN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew — WSTR/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2021 Finals, Game 2 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN/TSN3/TSN5, 9 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN3/KHSV, 10:30 p.m.

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/TSN5/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.