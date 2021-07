All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III: Part 1 — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Château to Nîmes — Peacock, 7:20 a.m./NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Stage 13: Nîmes to Carcassonne — Peacock, 5;55 a.m. (Friday)

Stage 13: Nîmes to Carcassonne — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Drag Racing

Lucas Oil Racing Series

NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Sportsman Finals — FS2, 8 p.m. (delayed from 06/27/2021)

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, NE

1st Round — Peacock, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA CLassic, Highlands Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA Recharged

Bellator 247: Jackson vs. Kielholtz (10/01/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — MLB Network/YES/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Florida, noon

Colorado at Arizona — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Bally Sports San Diego, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union — MSG Network/WPHL, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta Union — WUXP/Bally Sports Southeast, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA

Practice — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 2, Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns — ABC, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals: Game 2 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals: Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Tu Fútbol – Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Spelling

2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Finals — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Play Along — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Singles Semifinals — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.