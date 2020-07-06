All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Golden Eagles vs. CP3 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff: Leg 2, Voith-Arena, Heidenheim, Germany

1. FC Heidenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Secret Bundesliga Facts — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Bundesliga Champions — FS2, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

2014 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2011 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. South Carolina (06/28/2011) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2009 College World Series

Finals, Game 1: LSU vs. Texas (06/22/2009) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2008 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina (11/06/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football

Georgia Tech at Virginia (11/06/1999) — ACC Network, noon

Missouri at Vanderbilt (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Nebraska at Virginia Tech (09/19/2009) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Wake Forest (09/06/2008) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama (10/19/2009) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina (10/22/2009) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

2016 Tour de France

Stage 8: Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

2013 Tour de France

Stage 9: Saint-Girons to Bagnères-de-Bigorre — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2017 Tour de France

Stage 9: Nantua to Chambéry — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Virtual Tour de France — NBCSN, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Stan Utley-Putting Guru — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Me and My Golf: Scoring Shots — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Henrik Stenson — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Feherty: Phil Mickelson — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World Armwrestling League

Supermatch Showdown Series, Pittsburgh — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

1997 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Atlanta at Florida Marlins (10/12/1997) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

1995 World Series

Game 6: Cleveland at Atlanta (10/28/1995) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Bucks (07/11/2014) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Now (season premiere) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Bob Uecker — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans (01/22/2020) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans (01/26/2020) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans (02/11/2020) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans (03/01/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: New Orleans Pelicans — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

2013 AFC Wild Card Game

Kansas City at Indianapolis Colts (01/04/2014) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

2014 NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (01/18/2015) — NFL Network, midnight

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (11/11/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2018 NHL Winter Classic

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, 9 a.m. & midnight

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, noon & 10 p.m.

2017 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/29/2017) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (02/11/2010) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Defensemen — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Eastern European Championship, Janko Tipsarevic Tennis Academy, Belgrade, Serbia

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

2002 Championships Wimbledon

Ladies’ Final: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams (07/06/2002) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2008 Championships Wimbledon

Gentlemen’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer (07/06/2008) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Coco Gauff: The Lines Are The Same — ESPN2, 6 p.m.