All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Golden Eagles vs. CP3 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Bundesliga
Relegation Playoff: Leg 2, Voith-Arena, Heidenheim, Germany
1. FC Heidenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.
Bundesliga Report: Secret Bundesliga Facts — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Bundesliga Report: Bundesliga Champions — FS2, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
2014 College World Series
Finals, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
2011 College World Series
Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. South Carolina (06/28/2011) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
2009 College World Series
Finals, Game 1: LSU vs. Texas (06/22/2009) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
2008 College World Series
Finals, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina (11/06/2019) — ACC Network, midnight
College Football
Georgia Tech at Virginia (11/06/1999) — ACC Network, noon
Missouri at Vanderbilt (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Nebraska at Virginia Tech (09/19/2009) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Wake Forest (09/06/2008) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi State (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama (10/19/2009) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Florida State at North Carolina (10/22/2009) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
Cycling
2016 Tour de France
Stage 8: Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
2013 Tour de France
Stage 9: Saint-Girons to Bagnères-de-Bigorre — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
2017 Tour de France
Stage 9: Nantua to Chambéry — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Virtual Tour de France — NBCSN, noon
English Premier League
Matchweek 33
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Stan Utley-Putting Guru — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Me and My Golf: Scoring Shots — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Feherty: Henrik Stenson — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Feherty: Phil Mickelson — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 34
Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Miscellaneous
World Armwrestling League
Supermatch Showdown Series, Pittsburgh — FS1, 10 p.m.
The latest
- NBA on TNT resuming regular shows in July
- Bloomberg tweets story on Minor League Baseball season cancellation with “The MLB has cancelled its entire season”
- YouTube TV is raising its price to $64.99/month
- The NBA plans to have most of its national Turner and ESPN announcers and analysts calling games on-site in Orlando
MLB
1997 National League Championship Series
Game 5: Atlanta at Florida Marlins (10/12/1997) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.
1995 World Series
Game 6: Cleveland at Atlanta (10/28/1995) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Bucks (07/11/2014) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB Now (season premiere) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
The Sounds of Baseball: Bob Uecker — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans (01/22/2020) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans (01/26/2020) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans (02/11/2020) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans (03/01/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Team Restart: New Orleans Pelicans — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
2013 AFC Wild Card Game
Kansas City at Indianapolis Colts (01/04/2014) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
2014 NFC Championship Game
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (01/18/2015) — NFL Network, midnight
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (11/11/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
2018 NHL Winter Classic
New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, 9 a.m. & midnight
2016 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, noon & 10 p.m.
2017 Stanley Cup Final
Game 1: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/29/2017) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
2018 Stanley Cup Final
Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (02/11/2010) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Top 10: Defensemen — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 4:40 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Eastern European Championship, Janko Tipsarevic Tennis Academy, Belgrade, Serbia
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon
2002 Championships Wimbledon
Ladies’ Final: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams (07/06/2002) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
2008 Championships Wimbledon
Gentlemen’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer (07/06/2008) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Coco Gauff: The Lines Are The Same — ESPN2, 6 p.m.