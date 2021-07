All Times Eastern

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Estádio Olímpico Nílton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Brazil vs. Peru — Univision/TUDN, 6:30 p.m./FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 10: Albertville to Valence — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2005 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 15: The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Angela Stanford-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Nicklaus-The Making of a Champion — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — ESPN/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — ESPN/NESN/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at San Francisco — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 4, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

United States vs. Mexico — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock/YouTube, noon

Sport Today — BBC Sport Today, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — Facebook/Bally Sports Southwest Plus/YES, 7 p.m.