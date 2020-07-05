All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Day 2, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Jimmy V vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

2018 NCAA Division I Beach Volleyball Tournament

Match 3: Hawaii vs. South Carolina (05/04/2018) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

College Football

2019 ACC Championship

Virginia vs. Clemson (12/07/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

2006 ACC Championship

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech (12/02/2006) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

2019 Hawaii Bowl

BYU vs. Hawai’i (12/24/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

2003 Hawaii Bowl

Houston at Hawai’i (12/25/2003) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Florida at LSU (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Mississippi at Missouri (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Mississippi State at Tennessee (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

BYU at Hawai’i (12/08/2001) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia (11/06/1999) — ACC Network, midnight

Washington at Hawai’i (12/01/2007) — ESPNU, midnight

The B1G Show: Big Ten Defensive All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Rivalry Games — ESPNU, noon

College Football 150: The Greatest Upsets — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: 2019: Mississippi State at Tennessee — SEC Network, midnight

College Softball

2010 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tuscaloosa Super Regionals Final

Hawai’i vs. Alabama (05/29/2010) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL Final Chase, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA

Singles and Doubles Finals — ESPN, noon

USA Forces Cornhole Championship — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Dogs

ESPN Championship Pup — ESPNews, noon

World of Dog Sports — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Burnley vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Southampton vs. Manchester City — NBC/Telemundo, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Osasuna vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

2013 MLB All-Star Game

American League at National League (07/16/2013) — MLB Network, 9 a.m. & 11 p.m.

2014 MLB All-Star Game

National League at American League (07/14/2014) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: May 24, 1978 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

This Week in Baseball: June 13, 1978 — FS1, 10 a.m.

This Week in Baseball: August 22, 1978 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC, 4 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:20 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Indianapolis — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks (01/16/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (01/21/2020) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks (12/19/2019) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (03/06/2020) — NBA TV, 5 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

Four Quarters: Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Peyton’s Places: The Hupmobile — ABC, 2 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Greatest Catch — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: History of the Quarterback — ABC, 3 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Draft — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Evolution of the Wide Receiver — ABC, 4 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Ray Lewis — ABC, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

1987 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1987) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

1983 Prince of Wales Conference Final

Game 6: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (05/07/1983) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

1994 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (06/14/1994) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

1995 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (05/27/1995) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

2014 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2014) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (04/16/1995) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (10/26/2019) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 29

Parma vs. Fiorentina — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro: Especial Estadio Azteca — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

ACC Night of Legends — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breaking the Barriers — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

DraftKings All-American Team Cup

Day 3, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.