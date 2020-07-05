All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Day 2, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Jimmy V vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Boxing
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
College Beach Volleyball
Women’s
2018 NCAA Division I Beach Volleyball Tournament
Match 3: Hawaii vs. South Carolina (05/04/2018) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
College Football
2019 ACC Championship
Virginia vs. Clemson (12/07/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.
2006 ACC Championship
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech (12/02/2006) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
2019 Hawaii Bowl
BYU vs. Hawai’i (12/24/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
2003 Hawaii Bowl
Houston at Hawai’i (12/25/2003) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Florida at LSU (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Mississippi at Missouri (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Mississippi State at Tennessee (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
BYU at Hawai’i (12/08/2001) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia (11/06/1999) — ACC Network, midnight
Washington at Hawai’i (12/01/2007) — ESPNU, midnight
The B1G Show: Big Ten Defensive All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Football 150: The Greatest Rivalry Games — ESPNU, noon
College Football 150: The Greatest Upsets — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.
SEC Inside: 2019: Mississippi State at Tennessee — SEC Network, midnight
College Softball
2010 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Tuscaloosa Super Regionals Final
Hawai’i vs. Alabama (05/29/2010) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Cornhole
2020 ACL Final Chase, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA
Singles and Doubles Finals — ESPN, noon
USA Forces Cornhole Championship — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Dogs
ESPN Championship Pup — ESPNews, noon
World of Dog Sports — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 33
Burnley vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.
Southampton vs. Manchester City — NBC/Telemundo, 2 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBC, 1:30 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 2 p.m.
Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 34
Osasuna vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
2013 MLB All-Star Game
American League at National League (07/16/2013) — MLB Network, 9 a.m. & 11 p.m.
2014 MLB All-Star Game
National League at American League (07/14/2014) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: May 24, 1978 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: June 13, 1978 — FS1, 10 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: August 22, 1978 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
The latest
- NBA on TNT resuming regular shows in July
- Bloomberg tweets story on Minor League Baseball season cancellation with “The MLB has cancelled its entire season”
- YouTube TV is raising its price to $64.99/month
- The NBA plans to have most of its national Turner and ESPN announcers and analysts calling games on-site in Orlando
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC, 4 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:20 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Indianapolis — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
NBA
Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks (01/16/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (01/21/2020) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks (12/19/2019) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (03/06/2020) — NBA TV, 5 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
Four Quarters: Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Peyton’s Places: The Hupmobile — ABC, 2 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Greatest Catch — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: History of the Quarterback — ABC, 3 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Draft — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Evolution of the Wide Receiver — ABC, 4 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: Ray Lewis — ABC, 4:30 p.m.
NHL
1987 Stanley Cup Final
Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1987) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.
1983 Prince of Wales Conference Final
Game 6: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (05/07/1983) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.
1994 Stanley Cup Final
Game 7: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (06/14/1994) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.
1995 Western Conference Semifinals
Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (05/27/1995) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
2014 Stanley Cup Final
Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2014) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (04/16/1995) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (10/26/2019) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT
North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 29
Parma vs. Fiorentina — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.
Soccer
Línea de Cuatro: Especial Estadio Azteca — TUDN, 5 p.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
ACC Night of Legends — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Breaking the Barriers — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
DraftKings All-American Team Cup
Day 3, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.