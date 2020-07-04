Happy 4th of July!!!!
All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Day 1, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Big X vs. Jackson — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars — ESPN, 5 p.m.
House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
2007 Big 12 Championship
Kansas vs. Texas (03/11/2007) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Bringing Your A Game: The 2015 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.
The Other Supreme Court: The 2016 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Battle in Brooklyn: The 2017 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Big City Bright Lights: The 2018 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Without Borders: The 2019 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Packer and Durham: Jordan at Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Best of Packer and Durham: College Basketball — ACC Network, 9 p.m,
Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football
2016 ACC Championship
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2016) — ACC Network, midnight
Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Texas A&M at Clemson (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
Vanderbilt at Mississippi (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, noon
LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Utah State at LSU (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Penn State (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Florida at LSU (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Florida (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
The B1G Show: Big Ten Football Offensive All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
Cornhole
2020 ACL Pro Invitational, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA
Singles — ESPN, 1 p.m.
DfB-Pokal (German Cup)
Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — ESPN2, 1:45 p.m.
Dodgeball
2019 America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup
United States vs. Canada (05/25/2019) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Eating
2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest, Secret Location, Coney Island, New York, NY
Women’s and Men’s Championship — ESPN, noon
English Premier League
Matchweek 33
Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, noon/NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Faldo Formula — CBS, 2 p.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada (01/05/2017) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m
Women’s
2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship
Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Finland (04/14/2019) — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
The Oaks and Epsom Derby — FS1, 10 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.
IndyCar
GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC, noon
LaLiga
Matchday 34
Valladolid vs. Alavés — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
1995 American League Division Series
Game 5: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (10/08/1995) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (07/04/1983) — MLB Network, 11 a.m./FS1, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals (07/04/2011) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (07/04/1985) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
The latest
- NBA on TNT resuming regular shows in July
- Bloomberg tweets story on Minor League Baseball season cancellation with “The MLB has cancelled its entire season”
- YouTube TV is raising its price to $64.99/month
- The NBA plans to have most of its national Turner and ESPN announcers and analysts calling games on-site in Orlando
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Walkoff Stories: Yankees/Red Sox-From a Battle to a War — FS1, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.
NBA
1987 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7 a.m.
Basketball Stories: ’88 Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7:30 a.m.
1989 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8 a.m.
1990 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.
1991 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9 a.m.
1992 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.
1993 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
1994 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.
1995 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
1996 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.
1997 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, noon
2000 Slam Dunk Contest: 20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
2001 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
2002 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.
2003 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
2004 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
2005 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
2006 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
2007 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
2008 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
2009 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
2010 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
2011 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2012 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
2013 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
2014 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
2015 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
2016 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
2017 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
2018 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
2019 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
2020 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Team Restart: Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
Team Restart: Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Team Restart: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
2019 NFC Divisional Playoff
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at New England Patriots (12/08/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Film Session: Davante Adams — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
2013 Western Conference Final
Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2013) — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (10/12/2016) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (04/03/2016) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (03/17/2007) — NHL Network, 5;30 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT
Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
Houston Dash vs. OL Reign — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s
2020 SheBelieves Cup
United States vs. Japan (03/11/2020) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN2, noon
CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream — CBS, 1 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men — ABC, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Backstory: The Decision — ABC, 4 p.m./ESPN, 7 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
The Best of SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight
Tennis
DraftKings All-American Team Cup
Day 2, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA
Afternoon Session — Tennis Channel, noon
Evening Session — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.