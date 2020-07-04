Happy 4th of July!!!!

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Day 1, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Big X vs. Jackson — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars — ESPN, 5 p.m.

House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2007 Big 12 Championship

Kansas vs. Texas (03/11/2007) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Bringing Your A Game: The 2015 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

The Other Supreme Court: The 2016 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Battle in Brooklyn: The 2017 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Big City Bright Lights: The 2018 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Without Borders: The 2019 ACC Tournament — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Packer and Durham: Jordan at Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Best of Packer and Durham: College Basketball — ACC Network, 9 p.m,

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

2016 ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2016) — ACC Network, midnight

Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Vanderbilt at Mississippi (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, noon

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Utah State at LSU (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida at LSU (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Florida (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show: Big Ten Football Offensive All-Decade Team — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL Pro Invitational, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA

Singles — ESPN, 1 p.m.

DfB-Pokal (German Cup)

Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — ESPN2, 1:45 p.m.

Dodgeball

2019 America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup

United States vs. Canada (05/25/2019) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Eating

2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest, Secret Location, Coney Island, New York, NY

Women’s and Men’s Championship — ESPN, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, noon/NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Watford — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS, 2 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada (01/05/2017) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m

Women’s

2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Finland (04/14/2019) — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Oaks and Epsom Derby — FS1, 10 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Valladolid vs. Alavés — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

1995 American League Division Series

Game 5: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (10/08/1995) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (07/04/1983) — MLB Network, 11 a.m./FS1, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals (07/04/2011) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (07/04/1985) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Walkoff Stories: Yankees/Red Sox-From a Battle to a War — FS1, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pennzoil 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.

NBA

1987 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7 a.m.

Basketball Stories: ’88 Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7:30 a.m.

1989 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

1990 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.

1991 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

1992 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

1993 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1994 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

1995 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

1996 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

1997 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, noon

2000 Slam Dunk Contest: 20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

2001 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2002 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

2003 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2004 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

2005 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2006 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

2007 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2008 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

2009 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2010 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

2011 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2012 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

2013 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2014 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

2015 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2016 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

2017 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2018 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

2019 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

2020 Slam Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Team Restart: Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Team Restart: Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Team Restart: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

2019 NFC Divisional Playoff

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at New England Patriots (12/08/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Film Session: Davante Adams — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

2013 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2013) — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (10/12/2016) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (04/03/2016) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (03/17/2007) — NHL Network, 5;30 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

2020 SheBelieves Cup

United States vs. Japan (03/11/2020) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN2, noon

CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream — CBS, 1 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Backstory: The Decision — ABC, 4 p.m./ESPN, 7 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Nine for IX: The ’99ers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Best of SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

DraftKings All-American Team Cup

Day 2, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA

Afternoon Session — Tennis Channel, noon

Evening Session — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.