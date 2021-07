All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 20

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, midnight

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

AfterShocks vs. Florida TNT — ESPN, noon

Golden Eagles vs. Boeheim’s Army — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Money Team vs. Blue Collar U — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Big3

Week 4, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Ghost Killers vs. Ball Hogs — CBS, 3 p.m.

Power vs. Killer 3’s — CBS, 4 p.m.

Enemies vs. Triplets — CBS, 5 p.m.

Tri-State vs. 3’s Company — Triller/FITE, 6 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Aliens — Triller/FITE, 7 p.m.

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac — Triller/FITE, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Heavyweights, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice — Fox, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

LPGA/Ladies European Tour/European Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Golgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, NE

3rd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, Bowling Green Stakes, Jim Dandy Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Hall vs. Strickland, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Arizona, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Houston at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Miami — YES/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — FS1, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KZJO/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 5 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution — MSG Network/WSBK/WNAC 64.2, 6 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United — WSTR/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Montreal Impact — WBFS/WTVX/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake — KTBU/KMYU, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas — Bally Sports Kansas City/KTXA/KMPX, 8:30 p.m.

FC Austin vs. Colorado Rapids — KNVA/KTFO/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United — TSN1/TSN4/Bally Sports North/WUCW, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live: Back to Football — ABC, 3 p.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville — Twitch, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 8

Soccer

Men’s Quarterfinal, International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Republic of Korea vs. Mexico — USA Network/Telemundo, 7 a.m.

Basketball

Men’s Group A, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

United States vs. Czech Republic — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Women’s Group A, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Canada vs. Spain — USA Network, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Group C, Saitama, Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Spain vs. Slovenia — USA Network, 4:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Badminton

Men’s, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Chōfu, Japan

Doubles Gold Medal Match — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Singles Semifinals — CNBC, midnight

Volleyball

Women’s Pool B, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Communist China vs. Italy — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Golf

Men’s, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Qualifying Heats and Women’s Shot Put Final — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Finals: 4 x 400m Relay Mixed and Women’s 100m — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Women’s, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Round of 16 Elimination Match — CNBC/NBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Round of 16 Elimination Match — NBC, midnight

Round of 16 Elimination Match — CNBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Cycling BMX

Finals, Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Women’s and Men’s Park Finals — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Swimming

Men’s and Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Finals: Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men and Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Men’s, Makuhari Messe Hall A, Tokyo, Japan

Qualifying Rounds — CNBC, 11:20 p.m.

Fencing

Men’s, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Foil Team Semifinals — USA Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Diving

Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

3m Springboard Final — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Handball

Men’s Group A, Yoyogi National Stadium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Norway vs. France — CNBC, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Juegos Olímpics de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, noon

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Fox Sports: Voices — FS1, 11 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ABC, 1 p.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

E60: Man in the Middle: The Rudy Gobert Story — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Atlanta Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.