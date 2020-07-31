Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Editor’s Note: With the full-blown return of MLB, NBA, NHL and WNBA games, encore presentations of college sports will no longer be listed.

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Essendon Bombers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 6 a.m.
St. Kilda Saints vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.
SK Wyverns at KT Wiz — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.

Golf
European Tour
Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour
LPGA Drive On Championship, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour
WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
2nd Round (Featured Groups — PGAT Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB
American League
Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

National League
St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague
Cincinnati at Detroit — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Quarterfinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Orlando City SC vs. LAFC — FSs 2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA
2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
Memphis vs. Portland — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The latest

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
Rookie of the Year Debate — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Rob Pelinka — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer
Coupe de la Ligue
Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports, 3:05 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 5:10 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Santander Champion 2019/2020 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Rising Stars of LaLiga: Alexander Isak: Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Golic & Wingo (series finale) — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:35 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang