Editor’s Note: With the full-blown return of MLB, NBA, NHL and WNBA games, encore presentations of college sports will no longer be listed.

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 9

Essendon Bombers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 6 a.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

SK Wyverns at KT Wiz — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

2nd Round (Featured Groups — PGAT Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Detroit — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Quarterfinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. LAFC — FSs 2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Memphis vs. Portland — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Rookie of the Year Debate — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Rob Pelinka — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Coupe de la Ligue

Final, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports, 3:05 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 5:10 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Santander Champion 2019/2020 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Rising Stars of LaLiga: Alexander Isak: Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Golic & Wingo (series finale) — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:35 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.