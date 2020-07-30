All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 9

Essendon Bombers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Beach Volleyball

2020 AVP Champions Cup Series

The Wilson Cup, Long Beach, CA

Men’s and Women’s Final (taped 07/25/2020) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2019 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Florida State vs. Virginia (03/15/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Kentucky at South Carolina (01/15/2020) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Women’s

Texas A&M at Tennessee (02/16/2020) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Florida State at Maryland (02/28/2010) — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

2002 Independence Bowl

Mississippi vs. Nebraska (12/27/2002) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2013 ACC Championship

Duke vs. Florida State (12/07/2013) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

2005 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2005) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (10/12/2000) — ESPNU, noon

Oregon at Cal (11/06/2004) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan (11/19/2005) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh (11/30/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2014 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. Virginia (11/09/2014) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 11, Day 3: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

1st Round – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox, 7 p.m.

National League

San Diego at San Francisco — FS1, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Toronto — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Boston at New York Mets — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Quarterfinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN\ 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Robby Gordon — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

2020 Season Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL

Utah at New Orleans — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Exhibition

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Vegas vs. Arizona — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Boston vs. Columbus — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Who Wore it Best? — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Who Wore it Best? — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Foosballers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (Finale) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

San Diego Aviators at Chicago Smash — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Springfield Lasers at Orange County Breakers — Tennis Channel, noon

Washington Kastles at Orlando Storm — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Freedoms at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/WCIU/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 10 p.m.