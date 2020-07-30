All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Essendon Bombers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
Beach Volleyball
2020 AVP Champions Cup Series
The Wilson Cup, Long Beach, CA
Men’s and Women’s Final (taped 07/25/2020) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
2019 ACC Tournament
Semifinal: Florida State vs. Virginia (03/15/2019) — ACC Network, noon
Kentucky at South Carolina (01/15/2020) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
Women’s
Texas A&M at Tennessee (02/16/2020) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
Florida State at Maryland (02/28/2010) — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.
College Football
2002 Independence Bowl
Mississippi vs. Nebraska (12/27/2002) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
2013 ACC Championship
Duke vs. Florida State (12/07/2013) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
2019 SEC Championship
Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
2005 ACC Championship
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2005) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Virginia Tech (10/12/2000) — ESPNU, noon
Oregon at Cal (11/06/2004) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (11/19/2005) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh (11/30/2019) — ACC Network, midnight
The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
College Lacrosse
Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
2014 ACC Championship
Florida State vs. Virginia (11/09/2014) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
eSports
NBA2K League
Week 11, Day 3: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Golf
European Tour
Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour
WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA
1st Round – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox, 7 p.m.
National League
San Diego at San Francisco — FS1, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Washington at Toronto — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Boston at New York Mets — Fox, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
The latest
- Sports Illustrated-branded nutrition supplements, including a “brain formula,” have led to backlash for owner Authentic Brands Group
- NHL on NBC coverage will start with one booth in Toronto, but “eventually, the majority of the calls will come from inside the buildings”
- Washington Football Team sends out illogical tweet on Alex Smith’s physical and their PUP list, then deletes tweet
- The Professional Hockey Writers Association objects to non-league employed journalists being barred from the NHL bubble
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Quarterfinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN\ 8 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download: Robby Gordon — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA
2020 Season Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL
Utah at New Orleans — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Exhibition
Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Vegas vs. Arizona — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Boston vs. Columbus — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Who Wore it Best? — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Who Wore it Best? — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Foosballers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo (Finale) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.
Tennis
World Team Tennis
2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV
San Diego Aviators at Chicago Smash — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
Springfield Lasers at Orange County Breakers — Tennis Channel, noon
Washington Kastles at Orlando Storm — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia Freedoms at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
WNBA
WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/WCIU/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 10 p.m.