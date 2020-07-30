Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Essendon Bombers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Beach Volleyball
2020 AVP Champions Cup Series
The Wilson Cup, Long Beach, CA
Men’s and Women’s Final (taped 07/25/2020) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

College Basketball
Men’s
2019 ACC Tournament
Semifinal: Florida State vs. Virginia (03/15/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Kentucky at South Carolina (01/15/2020) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Women’s
Texas A&M at Tennessee (02/16/2020) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
Florida State at Maryland (02/28/2010) — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football
2002 Independence Bowl
Mississippi vs. Nebraska (12/27/2002) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2013 ACC Championship
Duke vs. Florida State (12/07/2013) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

2019 SEC Championship
Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

2005 ACC Championship
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2005) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (10/12/2000) — ESPNU, noon
Oregon at Cal (11/06/2004) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (11/19/2005) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh (11/30/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

College Lacrosse
Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Soccer
Women’s
2014 ACC Championship
Florida State vs. Virginia (11/09/2014) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

eSports
NBA2K League
Week 11, Day 3: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf
European Tour
Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour
WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA
1st Round – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB
American League
Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox, 7 p.m.

National League
San Diego at San Francisco — FS1, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague
Washington at Toronto — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Boston at New York Mets — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Quarterfinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN\ 8 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download: Robby Gordon — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA
2020 Season Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL
Utah at New Orleans — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Exhibition
Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Vegas vs. Arizona — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Boston vs. Columbus — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Who Wore it Best? — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Who Wore it Best? — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Foosballers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo (Finale) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Tennis
World Team Tennis
2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV
San Diego Aviators at Chicago Smash — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
Springfield Lasers at Orange County Breakers — Tennis Channel, noon
Washington Kastles at Orlando Storm — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia Freedoms at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA
WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/WCIU/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 10 p.m.

