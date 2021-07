All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 16

Sydney Swans vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA Interim World Featherweight Title, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III: Part 1 — Fox, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Preliminary Round: First Round, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Guatemala vs. Guyana — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

Guadeloupe vs. Bahamas — FS2, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cuba vs. French Guiana — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday, delayed from 7/3)

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil

Uruguay vs. Colombia — Univision/TUDN, 5:30 p.m./FS2, 6 p.m./FS1, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

Quarterfinal, Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiâna, Goiás, Brazil

Argentina vs. Ecuador — Univision/TUDN, 8:30 p.m./FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 8: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bournand — Peacock, 7 a.m./NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Stage 9: Cluses to Tignes — Peacock, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Country Club , Endicott, NY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Country Club, The Colony, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

The Suburban — NBC, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — FS1/Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 1`0 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network/SNY/YES, 1 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Network Special: 2021 MLB.com Top 100 Draft Prospects — MLB Network, noon

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution — ESPN, 5 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC — NBC Sports Washington/TSN1/TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Inter Miami — TVA Sports/WBFS/WAMI, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City FC vs, New York Red Bulls — WRBW/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United — WGN/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Bally Sports North/WUCW/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union — WUXP/WPHL, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Cincinnati — KTBU/WSTR, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC — KMYU/KCOP, 10 p.m.

Motorsports

Superstar Racing Experience

SRX Series, Race 4, Lucas Oil Raceway, Clermont, IN

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Qualifying — NBCSN, noon

Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Coffee with Kyle — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Practice — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-2)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bucks/Hawks, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

México vs. Nigeria — UniMás/TUDN, 10:55 p.m.

USL Championship

San Diego Loyal SC vs. Sacramento Republic — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Czech Republic vs. Denmark — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Estadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Ukraine vs. England — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ABC, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ABC, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Tonight — ABC, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/NESN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Facebook, 10 p.m.