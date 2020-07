All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 5

West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College Basketball

Men’s

2010 CBE Classic

San Diego State at Gonzaga (11/16/2010) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU (01/29/1986) — ESPNU, 2 p.m. & midnight

College Football

1991 Sugar Bowl

Tennessee vs. Virginia (01/01/1991) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

1977 Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Pittsburgh (01/01/1977) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

USC at UCLA (12/06/2008) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Georgia at Alabama (09/22/2007) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Texas A&M at Arkansas (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: The Culture — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Hobart at Syracuse (02/28/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Richmond at Duke (02/28/2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (02/14/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Clemson (02/12/2020) — ACC Network, noon

Notre Dame at Duke (02/29/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Ohio State (10/14/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska (10/23/2016) — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin (10/31/2018) — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State (10/09/2013) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota (10/28/2012) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska (09/29/2017) — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Cycling

2011 Tour de France

Stage 3: Olonne-sur-Mer to Redon (07/04/2011) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice 1 — NBC Sports Gold, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Atlético de Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 245

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington (12/14/2019) — ESPNU, midnight

MLB

2019 World Series

Game 7: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/30/2019) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2011 World Series

Game 7: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/27/2011) — FS1, noon

MLB Tonight: Team Workout Special — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Team Workout Special — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: June 28, 1977 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: Bubba Wallace — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Will Power — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks (01/16/2020) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks (11/25/2019) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers (11/22/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Team Restart: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Team Restart: Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Tommie Smith — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Team Restart: Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

2014 AFC Championship

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (01/18/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (12/01/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inspiring Change — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Timeline: A Tale of Two Cities, Part 1 — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Timeline: A Tale of Two Cities, Part 2 — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Timeline: Favre Returns — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Timeline: The Helmet Catch — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Timeline: 0-26 Bucks — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Timeline: The Tuck Rule — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

The Timeline: The Merger — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

The Timeline: Last Day in L.A. — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

2019 NHL Winter Classic

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (01/01/2019) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

2015 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2015) — NHL Network, noon

1987 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1987) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

1983 Prince of Wales Conference Finals

Game 6: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (05/07/1983) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks (03/21/2010) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks (03/28/2011) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Orchestrating an Upset: The 1996 World Cup of Hockey — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Relive the Magic — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Y-Awards — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: John Smoltz and Kevin Youkilis — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN, 9 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

DraftKings All-American Team Cup, Life Time Fitness, Atlanta, GA

Day 1 — Tennis Channel, noon

Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.